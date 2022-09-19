WETHRIVV® Launches Campaign to Empower Hair Loss Sufferers

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair loss can be a lonely and isolating process. At WETHRIVV®, we understand just how important hair can be to one's image, confidence, and self-perception. Many men and women are led to believe that hair loss is inevitably part of their journey but that is not the case.

Hair loss is bigger than just thinning and balding. REVIVV's drug-free serum can stop hair loss in its tracks with twice daily applications to thinning spots. Sufferers of hair loss will blame themselves, or their genes, detracting from self-worth. But this is not necessary because new scientific breakthroughs empower change. Scientists now recognize that losing touch with NATURE is linked with losing your hair, and that the solution is to 'be natural again'. The power of natural, drug-free therapies is wholly recognized in the new paradigm.

"As a holistic and alternative medical professional, I care about what goes on my body. It is important that the products I use are clean and drug free."

- Thuy, Holistic and Alternative Medical Professional, speaking on her use of REVIVV

The REVIVV team unveiled a new video addressing the problem of hair loss and its real effects on the human spirit. The video raises awareness on how hair loss can damage an individual's identity, cultural importance, and how hair can affect confidence. The video was developed by Creative Klick Agency in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The videographer and editor said this regarding the video,

"As someone who has suffered from hair loss, I took this project personally. It was remarkable to me how hair loss is something that makes us feel separate from society, but in reality, it's what unites us. My goal for this video was to close that gap and normalize the conversation around hair loss."

- Jaquie Fischer, Creative Director

About the Company:

WETHRIVV® LLC is methodically creating a portfolio of professional and consumer products that are poised to elevate customer experience and satisfaction in the facial aesthetic and hair growth markets.

Contact Information:

Amy Batra

Company: THRIVV LLC

Email: hello@wethrivv.com

Phone: 215-582-8200

Websites: www.wethrivv.com; www.revivv.co and www.maskad.co

