COOPER GINSBERG GRAY, PLLC CELEBRATES THREE WASHINGTONIAN LIFETIME LAWYERS

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Ginsberg Gray, PLLC announced today that three of its attorneys have been named to the Washingtonian's Top Lawyers Hall of Fame. The honorees include Heather A. Cooper, David L. Ginsberg, and Daniel L. Gray, who are the firm's founding partners.

This prestigious award is granted to lawyers who have been included on Washingtonian's Top Lawyers list at least 10 times in the last 15 years. Receiving this award earns lawyers their place amongst an elite group of peers. Cooper, Ginsberg and Gray have been recognized as "The Best of the Best" in Washingtonian Magazine's September 2022 issue.

The Washingtonian Lifetime Lawyer Award is not Cooper's first achievement. Throughout her 25+ year career, Cooper has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America and was named to the Super Lawyers List (Virginia) for 2020-2023 for her work in Family Law. She has also received the AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

Similarly, Ginsberg has been listed in Best Lawyers in America and named to the Super Lawyers List (Virginia) for 2020-2023. Most recently, Ginsberg was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Family Law in Washington D.C. He received the Fairfax Law Foundation's Humanitarian of the Year Award for 2014 and Fairfax Bar Association's President Award for 2009, and an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell. Ginsberg also organizes the Chipping in to End Domestic Violence Charity Golf Tournament, which over the last 22 years has raised more than $650,000 for Shelter House, operator of Fairfax County's only 24-hour shelter for domestic violence victims.

Gray has also been listed in The Best Lawyers in America. He has been named to the Super Lawyers List (Virginia) since 2010, and was recognized in Virginia's Top 100 Lawyers in 2022. Gray is extremely active in the Virginia State Bar, Virginia Bar Association, Virginia Family Law Coalition and AAML. A popular lecturer and presenter, Gray has received an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and was the recipient of the Virginia State Bar's Family Law Service Award in 2022.

Cooper Ginsberg Gray includes nine family law attorneys that practice law in all Northern Virginia jurisdictions and offers Divorce Coaching with an on-staff psychologist, a unique benefit for clients. Together, their philosophy is that clients are entitled to representation that entails respect, dignity, trust, and support.

