You:Flourish Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with Wefunder

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You:Flourish, the first wellness and behavioral health smartphone application designed specifically for the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, has launched its equity crowdfunding campaign to the public on Wefunder, empowering people to take action and address the significant mental health crisis among the LGBTQ+ community. The app is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Launching its equity crowdfunding campaign to the public, You:Flourish is the first smartphone app tailored to the wellness and behavioral health needs of the LBGTQ+ community. The app is designed by public health, technology, and behavioral health professionals and provides access to vetted, LGBTQ+-affirming behavioral health support, wellness content created by and for the community and a peer network of individuals who share a passion for well-being. (PRNewswire)

You:Flourish's Community Round of investment is open to anyone from traditional investors to individuals making their first impact investment. For as little as $100, individuals can do their part to participate in the company's core mission and support the LGBTQ+ community.

It has been a record year for anti-LGBTQ+ bills. According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills had been proposed in state legislatures by April 2022.

"We need champions who will step up for the LGBTQ+ community," said David Kendall (he/him), a lead investor in You:Flourish's equity crowdfunding campaign and founder of Bold Legal LLC, which represents You:Flourish. "We talk about the rising numbers of LGBTQ+ youth attempting suicide, and we read the stories of transgender individuals who are denied health care. No matter where you live or who you know in the LGBTQ+ community, now is the time when we can make a significant impact and take action against wrongdoing."

Modeled on a behavior change framework, You:Flourish is designed by public health, wellness and behavioral health professionals and provides access to vetted, LGBTQ+-affirming behavioral health support.

The You:Flourish platform allows users to customize a peer support community with shared intersectional identities, establish wellness goals, track daily habits and earn rewards for engagement. In addition to a library of resources and interactive content, You:Flourish offers a directory of vetted mental health professionals who are trained to provide culturally relevant and LGBTQ+-affirming behavioral health interventions.

Mental health professionals who don't have LGBTQ+ behavioral health training and want to serve this community can receive training through You:Flourish's partner Envision:You . A nonprofit, Envision:You addresses gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals. Through its multiphase Behavioral Health Provider Training Program, Envision:You works with mental health professionals across the United States to address biases that exist in the field and to train providers to deliver culturally relevant and affirming care.

According to Gallup, the proportion of U.S. adults who consider themselves to be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender has grown at a faster pace over the past year than in prior years. Roughly 21% of Generation Z Americans who have reached adulthood — those born between 1997 and 2003 — identify as LGBT.

"Seeing your identity and who you are as a person splashed across headlines and demonized by political leaders undermines the mental health and well-being of a community that's already at risk," said You:Flourish Founder and CEO Steven Haden (he/him). "At the end of the day, this is about saving lives, creating meaningful and life-affirming connections, and providing hope for people who have lost it."

You:Flourish is a public benefit corporation balancing purpose and profit to bring wellness and affirming resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community. The You:Flourish smartphone application is created, curated and supported by Envision:You, a nonprofit organization that seeks to close gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals through co-created community programming, advocacy engagement, public awareness campaigns and evidence-based training. CoPeace, an ESG holding company that invests in growing companies demonstrating social and environmental impact, is offering services including fractional C-suite support to You:Flourish. AppIt Ventures is leading the app's development. Visit www.you-flourish.com for more information.

