Policygenius and Barnum Financial Group Announce Expanded Partnership to Bring Term Life Insurance Fulfillment Platform to Hundreds of Advisors, Thousands of Clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius and Barnum Financial Group , in conjunction with Risk and Insurance Associates (RIA), announced today an expanded partnership to bring term life fulfillment platform Policygenius Pro to Barnum's entire robust network of financial advisors.

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this tool, advisors and agents can refer their clients to Policygenius to take them through the entire life insurance placement process, from finalizing policy selection to placing coverage in-force.

Barnum and RIA were early adopters of the Policygenius Pro platform, running a successful pilot program and then scaling access to hundreds of their advisors. Barnum and RIA's robust engagement in this pilot helped the Policygenius Pro team develop even stronger experiences for advisors and clients, like seamless client handoff processes and follow-up communications.

The expanded partnership represents Barnum's ongoing investment in driving efficiency for their advisors. The Policygenius Pro's dynamic platform and expansive carrier shelf allows Barnum advisors to focus even greater time and attention on providing their clients with holistic financial guidance.

"The Policygenius Pro platform is precisely the partnership we needed to help us scale our firm and our advisors' practices efficiently," Stefano Martini, Chief Technology Officer at Barnum, said. "Our advisors can refer clients in minutes and trust that an experienced Policygenius Pro agent will reach out and help guide their clients through the application process. Making sure clients are taken care of is our number one priority, and Policygenius Pro has allowed us to expand our ability to cater to the clients' diverse needs."

With Policygenius Pro, Barnum advisors receive access to Policygenius' wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform. Partners also receive support from an expert staff of 200+ dedicated specialists for case management, underwriting, and product support.

"Barnum has played a crucial part in helping us solidify our roadmap for Policygenius Pro," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "Their early adoption and feedback, coupled with their innovative business goals and consistent use of our platform, highlights how committed they are to improving their advisor and client experiences."

To date, Policygenius Pro has helped partners cut placement times by half, on average, and reduced the average time an advisor spends on an application from 2.5 hours to 15-20 minutes.

About Policygenius Pro

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps independent agents and financial advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this program, Policygenius provides its one-stop-shop insurance solution to financial advisors, independent agents, community banks, credit unions, and more, with the goal of helping partners' clients get the insurance coverage they need. Partners receive access to a wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform.

About Policygenius

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $160 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com. For more information about Policygenius Pro, visit https://visit.policygenius.com/policygenius-pro/ or email partnerships@policygenius.com.

About Barnum

Serving 50 states with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island, Barnum Financial Group has approximately 400 licensed and credentialed financial service representatives and staff dedicated to providing customized advice, strategic solutions, and financial education to clients at all different life stages with expertise in financial planning, insurance protection, income generation, college funding, tax minimization, estate planning, and elder care and special care planning.

Barnum offers a full range of investment and risk management products and services from industry leading providers through its open architecture platforms. The firm has close to 300,000 clients, including individuals and their families, as well as businesses, corporations, government entities, and not-for-profit organizations and their employees, in all fifty states. Barnum Financial Group's financial service representatives manage $30 billion in AUA/AUM. For more information, visit www.barnumfinancialgroup.com .

About Risk & Insurance Associates

Risk & Insurance Associates, with headquarters in Connecticut, was established in 2016 and is a full-service Brokerage General Agency that supports over 1,000 agents who specialize in property and casualty insurance, financial planning, and wealth management. Risk & Insurance Associates offers a complete slate of insurance solutions, and believes in working with agents to develop comprehensive and individually curated solutions and experiences for their clients. For more information, visit www.riskassoc.com.

