InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Disposable Gloves (TLS-225)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use 10 to 20 pairs of exam gloves throughout my work day and I'm constantly positioning my thumb in the covering designed for the pinky finger. I thought there could be a quick and convenient way to position the gloves," said the inventor, from Eagle River, Alaska, "so I invented the E Z THUMB EXAM GLOVE. My design eliminates the need to remove the glove and spin it around to the correct position."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to properly position a disposable glove. In doing so, it prevents the user from putting the thumb within the pinky finger slot. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force including medical, food, hospitality, and airline industries. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp