Health Rover Innovates in Healthcare Space, Delivering Medical Care to Homes & Employers

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New mobile healthcare brand, Health Rover, created by and for "patients who ran out of patience", launched in November 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic. Their mission is to make healthcare more accessible, convenient and tech driven and to drive their multispecialty line of medical services into the home and workplace in a big way.

How it started

Constructing labs out of shipping containers, Health Rover was able to mobilize quickly and provide testing services to communities in need, becoming the first contactless, automated drive thru testing center in New York State. At the time, they were the only ones offering PCR testing with 1-hour turnaround and antigen testing with 20-minute turnaround. Health Rover was so dependable that people were driving to Long Island all the way from New Jersey because it was a company they could rely on. Employers caught wind of Health Rover's expedited services and hired the team to set up on-site mobile labs for employee screenings. Following the rapid success and popularity of Health Rover's mobile testing services, they launched their at-home services and began testing in homes across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida and expanded the testing to Flu, Strep, RSV and more.

What's new

Since then, the company has expanded its services to at-home Allergy Testing and Treatment as well as IV Therapy. Allergy sufferers who previously had to go to the doctor's office weekly for immunotherapy shots, can now receive treatment right at home. People looking for an energy or immunity boost can experience one of Health Rover's nutritional IV therapies at home or, even at select hotel partners such as The Surf Lodge in Montauk. In the coming months, Health Rover will be expanding its services even further with the addition of pediatrics and urgent care services, all of which can be ordered in real time through their digital platform, "Rov'Port".

"After years of working as a medical sales consultant, coupled with some poor healthcare experiences in my family life, I saw a massive need for improved medical experiences" says Health Rover Founder, Keith Brady, "sadly, I feel people have accepted that medical care today is crummy, and they live with it. My goal is to show people how much better it can be – we're hyper focused on personalization, tech, and convenience. We're building something truly unique that's not out there today and I believe we have a dynamic, one-of-a-kind vision that will take off quickly."

All of the medical services provided are ordered and monitored by the Health Rover team of seasoned medical professionals including a Primary Care doctor, Holistic Medicine specialist and Emergency Medicine Doctor. Health Rover accepts most commercial health insurances or out of pocket payment. Currently, Health Rover operates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Massachusetts, Texas and California with plans of national expansion over the next couple of years.

