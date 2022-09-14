USA Memorabilia Launches a Limited Edition Christmas Ornament & NFT Collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Memorabilia is pleased to launch The American Christmas Collection, six limited edition Christmas ornaments with corresponding NFTs. Each ornament is inspired by the American experience and spirit. Parler is powering the platform.

Each 3D animated NFT corresponds with the respective ornament within The American Christmas Collection. The NFTs will be minted in limited quantity on the Solana blockchain, and purchasers of the ornaments will be able to redeem the NFT after purchase.

The brass and enamel ornaments represent the traditional American Christmas, and former First Lady Melania Trump's signature is included on each ornament. Each ornament is proudly handcrafted in the United States.

Collectors can pre-order the American-themed Christmas ornaments exclusively at USAmemorabilia.com for a two-week period beginning on September 14 at 9:00 am (EDT) and ending on October 2, 2022. All ornaments ordered on or before October 2 will be delivered before Christmas.

Each ornament in The American Christmas Collection will cost $35 and includes:

The Christmas Wreath

Approximately 3.4" x 3.6"

The Christmas Tree

Approximately 2.9" x 3.5"

Christmas Bells

Approximately 3.5" x 2.91"

Merry Christmas

Approximately 3.58" x 2.39"

2023

Approximately 3.5" x 1.6"

Be Best

Approximately 3.5" x 2.8"

About USA Memorabilia: USA Memorabilia is the premiere NFT platform featuring United States memorabilia; and gives fans the ability to purchase patriotic-themed collectibles with immutable provenance, permanently recorded on the blockchain. USAmemorabilia.com releases digital collectibles that regularly highlight historical moments, notable patriots, national holidays, important monuments, and landmarks.

About Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome, and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators.

