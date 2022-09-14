Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer, and members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

The Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 . Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 11:30 a.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors virtually throughout the day.

The D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, TN on Thursday, September 22, 2022 . Simpson is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

