KEVIN HART INTRODUCES A NEW LUXURY TEQUILA EXPERIENCE: GRAN CORAMINO AÑEJO

Continuing his partnership with world-class tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, Gran Coramino launches a one-of-its-kind Añejo tequila

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully launching Gran Coramino™ Tequila this spring with a Cristalino, founders Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, expand the brand's tequila portfolio with their second expression: Gran Coramino Añejo tequila. The world-class Añejo is the combination of 250 years of tequila-making expertise and a relentless dedication to quality. The result is an exceptionally smooth luxury tequila, blended to perfection in the heart of Tequila Valley, created and developed by Kevin Hart, Global Brand Equities, and Proximo Spirits.

A deep amber color with copper hues, Gran Coramino Añejo delivers the complexity of an aged tequila, with a sweet and smooth cognac finish. Initially matured in both American and French oak barrels for 12 months, the tequila is then blended with Añejo reserves matured in ex-cognac casks. The final liquid reveals notes of butterscotch, toasted cacao, and coffee beans for a silky smooth tequila taste with a long and sweet cognac-laced finish.

For the founders Kevin and Juan, every step in the process is a celebration of what tequila should and can be; from harvesting the finest Blue Weber agaves at peak maturity from family-owned fields, cooking the agaves in traditional brick ovens, to distilling and aging the tequila at the La Rojeña Distillery in Tequila, Mexico, the oldest distillery in Latin America. Gran Coramino Añejo continues to honor the brand's dedication to delivering a superior liquid to a new U.S. audience and generation.

"I couldn't be more excited to introduce Gran Coramino Añejo to the tequila community," says Kevin Hart, Founder of Gran Coramino. "It's a truly sublime drink. Bringing Añejo to both tequila connoisseurs and new tequila drinkers alike has been a goal since we launched Gran Coramino - I'm positive everyone will love it as much as I do. I am so proud of this second expression and can't wait for everyone to see what else is to come!"

Juan Domingo Beckmann, Founder of Gran Coramino Tequila and 11th generation tequila producer says, "Our first tequila, Gran Coramino Cristalino was finished in Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks to give it a sweet berry finish, but the magic touch to our Añejo is its incredible maturation process, using American and French oak barrels as well as reserves from ex-cognac casks. This is one of the most complex and robust Añejo's I have created, and will be attractive to both tequila enthusiasts and cognac drinkers alike. I am truly proud to bring this tequila to the U.S."

Gran Coramino Tequila is proud to donate $1 from every bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses through its 'Give Back Program'. Launched last month, Gran Coramino is working with trusted impact partners including LISC in the United States, and the Beckmann Foundation in Tequila, Mexico, to help close wealth and opportunity gaps through entrepreneurship programs and funding.

"It has been an honor to work alongside Kevin and Juan as we develop Gran Coramino's portfolio of tequila expressions. Their hard work and dedication to creating an unmatched Añejo liquid will shine through its complexity and smoothness," says James Morrissey, Founder and CEO of Global Brand Equities. "As a brand, Gran Coramino set out to bring people together and create a community; and the response has been resounding."

Gran Coramino was created and developed by Kevin Hart, Global Brand Equities and Proximo Spirits. Gran Coramino Añejo is available now on GranCoramino.com and across CA, GA, IL, TX, FL, NY, AZ and OH in all retailers and online at ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $99.99. It will be available nationwide starting January 2023. For more information, please visit GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

ABOUT GRAN CORAMINO

Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. As entrepreneurs and tequila lovers, Juan and Kevin first bonded in Tequila, Mexico over their passion for what tequila is and can be, as well as their shared values and desire to innovate the tequila category. The Gran Coramino portfolio consists of two ultra-premium tequila expressions; a Cristalino and Añejo, both produced in the heart of Tequila Valley. Gran Coramino will donate $1 from every bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Tequila, Mexico and the United States. For more information, please visit GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

Gran Coramino™ Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Gran Coramino LLC. Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly

ABOUT GLOBAL BRAND EQUITIES

Global Brand Equities (GBE) is the leading producer, owner, and operator of disruptive consumer brands in the spirits industry. Founded by international entrepreneur James Morrissey, the GBE portfolio consists of investments in brands that live in high-growth categories. Responsible for some of the industry's most successful product launches globally, the company continues to innovate and evolve beyond the average industry standard. Creating long-term growth of brand equity is a priority for all of the GBE businesses, and its foundations are deep rooted in the liquor, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors, ensuring longevity and the ability to scale at a global level. The growing portfolio which Includes Maison No 9 French Rosé, Mercer + Prince Canadian Whisky and Sunny Vodka continues to receive exceptional accolades from leading experts. www.globalbrandequities.com

ABOUT KEVIN HART

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office. Hart is the Chairman of HARTBEAT and Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Both of these companies play an integral part of his eco-system serving as an incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, "Zero Fu**ks Given," which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album". Hart also earned Emmy nominations for "Die Hart," for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, "Don't F**k This Up". Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, "The Decision," was nominated for an Audie award for "Best Original Audiobook in 2021."

Kevin's brand partnerships include Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

