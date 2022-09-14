Banter by Piercing Pagoda Partners with DRESSX to Launch First-Ever Virtual and Phygital Fine Jewelry Collection in Augmented Reality

Jewelry customers can shop digital fashion, try-on using augmented reality technology and purchase physical product

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Banter by Piercing Pagoda is redefining and expanding the idea of jewelry for self-expression, while offering an exciting new way to shop virtual and phygital jewelry styles. The brand enters the Metaverse with the launch of a six-piece collection in partnership with DRESSX, the leading global platform for digital fashion. Combining Banter by Piercing Pagoda's innovative jewelry styles with DRESSX's metaverse leadership, this partnership will push the boundaries of self-expression and personal style with a new, fun way to shop; share looks on social; and build your Metacloset.

The Banter by Piercing Pagoda x DRESSX partnership consists of six jewelry styles offered exclusively on DRESSX. Three of the styles are digital-only, featuring elements that play outside the world of physics, creating a stylish and unique digital identity. These pieces reimagine what jewelry can be in the digital world, featuring styles with gems that change colors, an astrology necklace that writes the stars on your cheek, and even a gold tattoo. There will also be three 'phygital' styles, inspired by In Real Life (IRL) Banter product. These three pieces will be available for purchase as a digital product via DRESSX and the IRL inspiration styles can be purchased at Banter's stores and online.

The Banter by Piercing Pagoda x DRESSX collaboration is a fully integrated, cross-platform user experience connecting physical, digital, and experiential elements, accessed on the DressX app, DRESSX.com, Banter.com, Banter stores, and Snapchat. Using these platforms, customers can shop digital fashion, try-on jewelry using Augmented Reality (AR) technology, purchase styles to add to their virtual closets, and purchase the physical item for three phygital styles.

Using AR technology, users can shop the collection by trying-on each piece and exploring how 3D jewelry and animated styles augment their real-world look. While shopping, customers can take videos or images of their digital looks to share on their social media accounts free of charge. Users are also able to purchase select digital fashion accessories for $1.99 in the DRESSX app, which automatically adds the item to their Metacloset to style their look anytime, anywhere. For customers who want a custom fitted digital look, they can upload a photo of themselves to have a digital jewelry piece of their choice fitted to their image for $40.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda is the first brand in Signet Jewelers' portfolio to enter the Metaverse, and the collaboration is DRESSX's first-ever partnership with a major jewelry brand.

"We are thrilled to partner with DRESSX to create our first-ever virtual and phygital jewelry collection," said Kecia Caffie, President, Banter by Piercing Pagoda. "This partnership is one more way we're meeting our customers where they are and promoting self-expression through fashion. Collaborating with DRESSX will help Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and our parent, Signet Jewelers, start our journey to be the brand consumers look to for expressing their unapologetic and daring personal style in the virtual and real worlds."

"DRESSX is proud to partner with Banter by Piercing Pagoda, bringing the brand's new fine jewelry collection to the Metaverse. United in our mission to celebrate creativity and self-expression, the fine jewelry collection is available in augmented reality on the DRESSX app and will allow the brand's fans to try on the new styles in just a couple of clicks anytime and anywhere around the world. We are excited to see Banter exploring the digital realm, and we truly believe that the new virtual layer will only strengthen the brand's reputation as the innovator in the world of fine jewelry," said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova, co-founders at DRESSX.

The Banter by Piercing Pagoda x DRESSX collection will be available from September 14 to November 13 and will be available on the DRESSX app and DRESSX.com.

ABOUT BANTER™ BY PIERCING PAGODA®

Banter by Piercing Pagoda remains the leader in ear and other piercings. As the nation's largest specialty kiosk retailer, Banter by Piercing Pagoda's history is one of serving and satisfying customers with an extensive selection of popularly priced 10K and 14K gold chains, charms, bracelets, rings, and earrings, as well as a variety of silver and diamond jewelry. Visit www.banter.com to view Banter by Piercing Pagoda's latest styles or to find a location near you. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest , and YouTube . Banter by Piercing Pagoda, is part of the Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

ABOUT DRESSX

DRESSX is a Metacloset of digital-only clothes, NFT fashion items and AR looks. A year after its launch, DRESSX became the world's largest digital fashion store targeting Gen Z and Millennials who demand a new shopping solution - digital, sustainable, and affordable. The company was named one of the finalists of LVMH Innovation Award 2022 in the category 3D/Virtual Product Experience & Metaverse. DRESSX is a female-led, female founded metafashion company. DRESSX products are: website, NFT marketplace, and iOS app.

