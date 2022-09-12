YouTube Megastar SSSniperWolf Kicks Off New Partnership with G FUEL

"Wham! Bam! Yes ma'am!" SSSniperWolf signs long-term agreement with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — has today announced a long-term partnership with iconic YouTube content creator Lia "SSSniperWolf" Shelesh.

"I've been drinking G FUEL ever since I started YouTube," said SSSniperWolf. "I use G FUEL before a workout and even before recording videos! It gives me energy when I need it the most. I love how I'm able to partner with a brand I genuinely love using."

Known for her biting wit and observational humor, SSSniperWolf – whose name was inspired by the memorable Metal Gear Solid character – joined YouTube in 2013 and gained a massive following by posting "let's plays" of such popular franchises as Fortnite, Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto, Destiny and Call of Duty. Today, she's one of today's most-watched creators on the platform with more than 32 million subscribers. Her passionate "Wolfpack" is equally voracious across her social media channels, with more than 18 million subscribers on TikTok, and more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram. That enthusiastic following earned her back-to-back Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Gamer in 2019 and 2020.

SSSniperWolf has a storied history with G FUEL, having originally partnered with the brand during its early years.

"G FUEL is all about fun and community, so I'm thrilled to officially welcome SSSniperWolf's humor – and, of course, her Wolfpack – back into the G FUEL family," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're all huge fans of SSSniperWolf's YouTube channel and can't wait to see what the future of this partnership holds."

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 340,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

