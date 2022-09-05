InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Digital Calendar Design (CSK-174)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dedicated smart calendar that enables you to prioritize calendar content based on specific cultural, religious or military contexts," said an inventor, from Summerville, S.C., "so I invented THE RIVERS FLOW SYSTEM. My design helps you keep track of specific holidays, historical dates and other important events."

The patent-granted invention provides a unique design for a digital calendar. In doing so, it enables the user to select information for specific cultural, religious or military themes. As a result, it increases organization and it would offer a more focused and dedicated form of information. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

