Fonville Morisey Notifies of Data Breach

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonville Morisey is notifying certain individuals of a ransomware incident that may have affected their personal information.

On October 26, 2021, Fonville Morisey discovered its computer systems were encrypted with ransomware. Fonville Morisey immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of cybersecurity experts, into the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined a cybercriminal unlawfully gained access to Fonville Morisey's systems on October 22, 2021, and may have viewed or accessed files containing personal information. Fonville Morisey provided initial notice to known impacted individuals on December 29, 2021.

One of the computer systems that was encrypted by ransomware was Fonville Morisey's email environment, including attachments. In order to determine what, if any, personal information was contained within the email environment or the attachments, Fonville Morisey engaged a third-party forensic vendor to conduct a data mining exercise. Data mining is an extensive and thorough effort to identify the individuals and determine if personal information was impacted within the email environment and/or any attachments. Based on the information provided by the data mining, Fonville Morisey determined additional notification to individuals was required and on August 31, 2022, Fonville Morisey mailed notification to impacted individuals. Fonville Morisey also provided supplemental notice of this incident to the consumer reporting agencies, and certain state regulators as required. Please note, the personal information varies by individual, and Fonville Morisey cannot confirm whether this personal information was actually accessed, acquired, or exfiltrated by the cybercriminal. For most individuals, the personal information consists of name and one or more of the following: Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, financial account information, payment card information.

Fonville Morisey takes this incident and the security of the information seriously. In addition to the actions taken above, Fonville Morisey implemented Multi-Factor Authentication ("MFA") on all accounts, reviewed its policies and procedures, and engaged leading cybersecurity experts to implement additional safeguards and security protections within its environment. Fonville Morisey is offering impacted individuals complementary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian. While Fonville Morisey is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information, Fonville Morisey nevertheless encourages individuals to review any credit reports for suspicious activity and report all suspicious activity. You can visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll free 1-877-322-8228, to obtain your one free credit report. You may also request a free copy of your credit report by contacting the three major credit bureaus directly.

To better assist individuals, Fonville Morisey has established a dedicated toll-free call center to answer any questions. For questions, please call (833) 704-9386, which is available Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday and Sunday, between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. EST. Please be prepared to provide engagement number B059666 upon calling.

