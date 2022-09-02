LEGO® Themes Collide as LEGO Brawls Smashes Onto Consoles

Releasing on game consoles today, the multiplayer brawler full of brick-bashing fun takes the platform fighter genre to the next level with unique build-and-brawl customization mechanics

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 2, 2022: The new brick-based, team action brawler, LEGO® Brawls, releases today on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and GeForce NOW. The multiplayer platformer is a first for the genre, combining near-infinite brawler customization, unlockable content, and action-packed, competitive gameplay set in the LEGO universe. With cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes, LEGO Brawls is a family-friendly video game for players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences. LEGO Brawls is developed and published by the LEGO Group in partnership with Red Games Co., and is being distributed in physical format for consoles by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

"LEGO Brawls showcases LEGO play in a brand new way with its awesome family friendly fun. Customize your minifigure and team up with your friends for some supercharged action, across all your most loved LEGO themes," said Murray Andrews, Head of Publishing at LEGO Games.

The game's build-and-brawl mechanics are an unprecedented evolution of the traditional platform fighter genre. Players build and compete with custom, one-of-a-kind LEGO minifigure brawlers tailored to their personality, strategy, and play style. With more than 77 trillion customization possibilities, players can choose any combination of minifigure parts, accessories, melee weapons, power-ups, emotes, and names to build their winning brawler. Seasonal events and content create even more possibilities.

"In a uniquely LEGO approach to the genre, imagination, self-expression, and zany humor set the stage for the game's true-to-form, light-hearted competition style," said Brian Lovell, CEO of Red Games Co. "LEGO Brawls breaks into new territory that encourages individuality, team collaboration, and pure competitive fun."

The game features iconic LEGO themed levels, from beloved classic themes like Space and Castle, to fan-favorites such as LEGO Jurassic World™, LEGO NINJAGO®, and LEGO Monkie Kid™. Each level offers different game modes, unique challenges, and win conditions. During multiplayer online play, players can compete 4v4 to control the point, gather collectibles in Collect Mode levels, play a battle royale-style game where it's "every-player-for-themself," or have a free-for-brawl where the last player standing wins. In Party Mode, players can play private games with friends locally or online. With cross-platform support, players everywhere can team up and compete, regardless of their game system.

"LEGO Brawls is a distinct spin on the competitive brawler genre and a game the whole family can enjoy," said Savannah Ho, Associate Brand Manager, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "The game provides an amazing range of customizable options and game play features, giving players a platform for endless fun as they compete for bragging rights with friends or go for global glory on online leaderboards."

LEGO Brawls is now available via retailers, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store for Xbox, Steam, Apple Arcade, and GeForce NOW. For more information, please visit www.legobrawlsgame.com.

About Red Games Co.

Red Games Co. is a game development studio based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Los Angeles, California, focused on creating fun, competitive, and family-friendly games. The studio creates original games that players of all ages and abilities can enjoy based on its own internal IP as well as collaborations with longtime partners (including LEGO®, Hasbro, and Crayola). Red Games Co.'s hit games and apps include LEGO Brawls, Crayola Create and Play, Transformers Tactical Arena, Solitaire Stories, Super Mega Mini Party, and Bold Moves. "Our mission is to create games that multigenerational audiences love to play, friends and families can enjoy together, and parents can endorse," says Red Games Co. CEO Brian Lovell. www.redgames.co.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, meaning "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.LEGO.com.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

LEGO® BRAWLS SOFTWARE ©2022 Red Games Co. Produced by Red Games Co. under license from the LEGO Group. LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

