NEW BOOK HELPS SENIORS NAVIGATE THE MEDICARE MAZE

Medicare expert and host of The Matt Feret Show authors updated guide

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare expert Matt Feret, a respected author and host of The Matt Feret Show™ (www.TheMattFeretShow.com) – which provides lifestyle and financial information for seniors – is releasing the second edition of his popular book Prepare for Medicare – The Insider's Guide™ To Buying Medicare Insurance.

Now available, the second edition of Prepare for Medicare: THE INSIDER'S GUIDE™ BUYING MEDICARE INSURANCE helps seniors navigate the maze of Medicare options available to them. According to Medicare expert and author Matt Feret, (PRNewswire)

Prepare for Medicare: THE INSIDER’S GUIDE™ TO BUYING MEDICARE INSURANCE helps enrollees select the best plan for them.

Medicare enrollment season can be stressful for the more than 65 million senior adults enrolled in the program and the more than 11,000 individuals turning 65 each day. Now available, the new book answers important questions such as:

Do I buy Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement?

How do I avoid Part B and Part D penalties?

What do I do if I am working past age 65?

What should I know about the new 2023 Medicare Advantage maximum-out-of-pocket limits?

Should I make my Medicare insurance selection on my own or use an insurance company or agent?

"Each fall, older adults face a daunting number of choices as they make important financial commitments and medical predictions for the coming year when selecting their Medicare plans," says Feret. The book is designed to help enrollees select the best plan for them—without the pressure of a sales pitch.

"Most Medicare plans change prices, benefits, prescription drug formularies and doctor networks annually," adds Feret. "A plan that fits well this year may not next year. Making the wrong choice can cost thousands of dollars in premiums and/or out-of-pocket expenses."

The latest version of Prepare for Medicare - The Insider's Guide™ To Buying Medicare Insurance also helps Medicare beneficiaries:

Understand the three main ways people can "consume" their Medicare benefits

Navigate the new and improved Medicare government website

Clarify why you should "shop" your Medicare insurance annually

"Wading through the onslaught of advertisements and mailers can be overwhelming," said Feret. "However, if you're not shopping your Medicare coverage every fall, you're probably paying too much."

With more than 20 years of expertise in the Medicare insurance industry, Feret also offers a workbook, newsletter and blog with valuable insider information about Medicare.

Feret has a master's degree in health administration from Washington University School of Medicine. He is available for media interviews to discuss the complexities of Medicare.

Learn more at www.PrepareForMedicare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prepare For Medicare