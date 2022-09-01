CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Generated $9.3 Million in Net Sales for Q4 of Fiscal 2022

Delivered All-Time High for the Company of $43.1 Million in Net Sales for Fiscal 2022

Experienced 173% Increase in Lab Grown Diamond Sales and 13% Increase in Moissanite Sales Versus Fiscal 2021

Achieved 50% Increase in Lab Grown Diamond Sales Versus the Year-Ago Quarter

Total Cash Remained Strong at $21.2 Million

Produced Strong Gross Margin of 47% for Fiscal 2022

Recorded $2.9 Million in Income from Operations for Fiscal 2022

Delivered $2.4 Million in Net Income or $0.08 Earnings Per Diluted Share in Fiscal 2022

Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation Scheduled Today at 4:30 PM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown gemstones, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

"I'm pleased to report that our record-breaking top line growth has continued for our full fiscal year, with $9.3 million in revenue representing the second highest comparable period in Company history and $43.1 million in revenue for fiscal 2022. This reflects the highest revenue for any twelve-month period ending June 30. Our investments continue in our people, our direct-to-consumer and brand awareness campaigns and our expanded fine jewelry selections; we believe these investments are bearing fruit, as evidenced by our fourth quarter results and full fiscal year growth in sales," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.

"Our direct-to-consumer revenue grew 24% over the prior fiscal year, boosting our Online Channels segment net sales 15% over fiscal 2021 and 61% over fiscal 2020, further demonstrating the opportunity that we believe this channel represents for the Company's continued growth. We have now delivered eight consecutive quarters of profitability. We have accumulated $21.2 million in total cash and amassed $33.5 million in premium inventory in support of all channels—all with zero debt. We believe this positions us well to become one of the leading fine jewelry destinations for all things Made, Not MinedTM," concluded Mr. O'Connell.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Launched high carat conscious couture and pavé lab grown diamond collections;

Expanded moissanite engagement and bridal assortments;

Featured in The Bachelorette ;

Hosted multiple successful live streaming experiential events;

Introduced moissaniteoutlet.com product assortment to Drop Ship Retail partners and on Amazon;

Featured in Brides , MSN , RetailMeNot and JCK Magazine ; and

As of August 26 th, 2022, 273,257 shares of the Company's common stock have been repurchased that are held in treasury stock for an aggregate purchase price of $356,120 , at an average price per share of $1.30 .

Financial Summary for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022

(Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Quarter June 30, 2021)

Net sales were $9.3 million for the quarter, a 4% decrease compared with $9.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the Online Channels segment, which consists of e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship retail and other pure-play e-commerce outlets, net sales increased 3% year over year, to $5.7 million , representing 62% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $5.6 million , or 57% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter.

In the Traditional segment, which consists of wholesale and brick-and-mortar customers, net sales decreased 14% year over year, to $3.6 million , representing 38% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $4.2 million , or 43% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Finished jewelry net sales increased 9% to $6.1 million for the quarter, compared to $5.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Loose jewels net sales decreased 22% to $3.2 million for the quarter, compared to $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cost of goods sold increased 3% to $5.5 million for the quarter, compared to $5.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit was $3.8 million for the quarter, compared to $4.4 million in the year ago quarter.

Operating expenses increased 14% to $3.7 million for the quarter, compared to $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $41,000 , or $0.00 earnings per diluted share for the quarter, compared to $8.4 million , or $0.27 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis were 31.2 million for the quarter, compared to 31.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, the Company's PPP Loan in the amount of $965,000 , including related accrued and unpaid interest of approximately $9,000 , was forgiven the U.S. Small Business Administration, or the SBA. Approximately $974,000 was recognized and included in the gain on extinguishment of debt in the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

As of June 30, 2021 , the Company's management determined that certain deferred tax assets of approximately $6.4 million were realizable, and the Company reduced its valuation allowance accordingly, which resulted in an income tax benefit recognized during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 , of approximately $6.3 million .

Financial Summary for Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales increased 10% to $43.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $39.2 million in the year-ago period.

Online Channels segment net sales increased 15% year over year to $26.8 million , representing 62% of total net sales, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $23.2 million , or 59% of total net sales in the year-ago period.

Traditional segment net sales increased 2% year over year to $16.3 million , representing 38% of total net sales, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $16.0 million , or 41% of total net sales, in the year-ago period.

Finished jewelry net sales increased 22% to $29.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $24.4 million in the year-ago period.

Loose jewel net sales were $13.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , a decrease of 10%, compared to $14.8 million in the year-ago period.

Cost of goods sold increased 10% to $22.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $20.8 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit was $20.2 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $18.4 million in the year ago period.

Operating expenses increased 34% to $17.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $12.9 million in the year-ago period.

Net income was $2.4 million , or $0.08 earnings per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $12.8 million , or $0.42 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis were 31.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 , compared to 30.2 million in the year-ago period.

As disclosed above, during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, the Company's PPP Loan forgiveness was approved and processed by the SBA, which resulted in approximately $974,000 that was recognized and included in the gain on extinguishment of debt in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 .

In addition, as disclosed above, at June 30, 2021 , the Company's management reduced its valuation allowance against certain deferred tax assets that resulted in an income tax benefit recognized during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 , of approximately $6.3 million .

Financial Position

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $21.2 million as of June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $268 thousand from $21.4 million as of June 30, 2021. Total inventory increased to $33.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $29.2 million as of June 30, 2021. During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, our working capital decreased $1.0 million, or 4%, to $29.1 million from $30.1 million at June 30, 2021. The Company had no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

Charles & Colvard will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The investor conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events .

To participate via telephone, callers should dial 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and ask to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

A replay of this conference call will be available until September 8, 2022 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 5034150. The call will also be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events .

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements expressing expectations regarding our future and projections relating to our products, sales, revenues, and earnings are typical of such statements and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations, and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in predicting the future. You should be aware that although the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, our actual results may differ materially from those projected, stated, or implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, but not limited to, (1) our business and our results of operations could be materially adversely affected as a result of general economic and market conditions; (2) our future financial performance depends upon increased consumer acceptance, growth of sales of our products, and operational execution of our strategic initiatives; (3) the effects of COVID-19 and other potential future public health crises, epidemics, pandemics or similar events on our business, operating results, and cash flows are uncertain; (4) we face intense competition in the worldwide gemstone and jewelry industry; (5) our information technology infrastructure, and our network may be impacted by a cyber-attack or other security incident as a result of the rise of cybersecurity events; (6) constantly evolving privacy regulatory regimes are creating new legal compliance challenges; (7) we are subject to certain risks due to our international operations, distribution channels and vendors; (8) our business and our results of operations could be materially adversely affected as a result of our inability to fulfill orders on a timely basis; (9) we are currently dependent on a limited number of distributor and retail partners in our Traditional segment for the sale of our products; (10) we may experience quality control challenges from time to time that can result in lost revenue and harm to our brands and reputation; (11) seasonality of our business may adversely affect our net sales and operating income; (12) our operations could be disrupted by natural disasters; (13) sales of moissanite and lab grown diamond jewelry could be dependent upon the pricing of precious metals, which is beyond our control; (14) our current customers may potentially perceive us as a competitor in the finished jewelry business; (15) we depend on a single supplier for substantially all of our silicon carbide, or SiC, crystals, the raw materials we use to produce moissanite jewels; if our supply of high-quality SiC crystals is interrupted, our business may be materially harmed; (16) if the e-commerce opportunity changes dramatically or if e-commerce technology or providers change their models, our results of operations may be adversely affected; (17) governmental regulation and oversight might adversely impact our operations; (18) the execution of our business plans could significantly impact our liquidity; (19) the financial difficulties or insolvency of one or more of our major customers or their lack of willingness and ability to market our products could adversely affect results; (20) negative or inaccurate information on social media could adversely impact our brand and reputation; (21) we rely on assumptions, estimates, and data to calculate certain of our key metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; (22) we may not be able to adequately protect our intellectual property, which could harm the value of our products and brands and adversely affect our business; (23) environmental, social, and governance matters may impact our business, reputation, financial condition, and results of operations; (24) if we fail to evaluate, implement, and integrate strategic acquisition or disposition opportunities successfully, our business may suffer; (25) some anti-takeover provisions of our charter documents may delay or prevent a takeover of our Company; (26) we cannot guarantee that our share repurchase program will be utilized to the full value approved, or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value and repurchases we consummate could increase the volatility of the price of our common stock and could have a negative impact on our available cash balance; and (27) our failure to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements could result in the delisting of our common stock, in addition to the other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur except as required by the federal securities laws, and you are urged to review and consider disclosures that we make in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, that discuss other factors relevant to our business.

- Financial Tables Follow -

Appendix A

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Year Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





Net sales $ 9,303,743

$ 9,726,699

$ 43,089,024

$ 39,235,839

Cost of goods sold

5,498,676



5,352,475



22,845,702



20,809,690

Gross profit

3,805,067



4,374,224



20,243,322



18,426,149

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing

2,679,364



2,136,862



12,421,138



8,476,716

General and administrative

1,068,296



1,163,195



4,948,980



4,441,441

Total operating expenses

3,747,660



3,300,057



17,370,118



12,918,157

Income from operations

57,407



1,074,167



2,873,204



5,507,992

Other income (expense):























Gain on extinguishment of debt

-



974,328



-



974,328

Interest income

17,313



455



19,277



5,581

Interest expense

-



(1,635)



-



(8,953)

Loss on foreign currency exchange

-



-



(34)



(603)

Total other income (expense), net

17,313



973,148



19,243



970,353

Income before income taxes

74,720



2,047,315



2,892,447



6,478,345

Income tax (expense) benefit

(33,950)



6,333,881



(518,532)



6,332,421

Net income $ 40,770

$ 8,381,196

$ 2,373,915

$ 12,810,766





















































Net income per common share:























Basic $ 0.00

$ 0.28

$ 0.08

$ 0.44

Diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.27

$ 0.08

$ 0.42



























Weighted average number of shares used

in computing net income per common

share:























Basic

30,534,331



29,680,806



30,363,076



29,144,820

Diluted

31,224,390



31,058,495



31,316,028



30,232,567





























CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



(unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,668,361

$ 21,302,317 Restricted cash

5,510,979



144,634 Accounts receivable, net

2,220,816



1,662,074 Inventory, net

11,024,276



11,450,141 Note receivable

250,000



250,000 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,190,012



952,065 Total current assets

35,864,444



35,761,231 Long-term assets:









Inventory, net

22,488,524



17,722,579 Property and equipment, net

1,901,176



875,897 Intangible assets, net

265,730



209,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,787,419



3,952,146 Deferred income taxes, net

5,851,904



6,350,830 Other assets

49,658



49,658 Total long-term assets

33,344,411



29,160,768 TOTAL ASSETS $ 69,208,855

$ 64,921,999











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 4,401,229

$ 2,774,373 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

856,571



566,083 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,546,483



2,281,807 Total current liabilities

6,804,283



5,622,263 Long-term liabilities:









Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,846,805



3,600,842 Accrued income taxes

-



9,878 Total long-term liabilities

2,846,805



3,610,720 Total liabilities

9,651,088



9,232,983 Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity:









Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

30,778,046 shares issued and 30,747,759 shares

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 29,913,095 shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2021

57,242,211



56,057,109 Additional paid-in capital

25,956,491



25,608,593 Treasury stock, at cost, 30,287 shares and 0 shares

at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

(38,164)



- Accumulated deficit

(23,602,771)



(25,976,686) Total shareholders' equity

59,557,767



55,689,016 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 69,208,855

$ 64,921,999

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended June 30,



2022

2021



(unaudited)





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income $ 2,373,915

$ 12,810,766

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

479,308



567,122

Stock-based compensation

774,341



352,583

Provision for uncollectible accounts

14,000



2,030

Recovery of sales returns

(84,000)



(29,000)

Inventory write-downs

195,000



150,000

Recovery of accounts receivable discounts

(4,285)



(9,153)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-



(974,328)

Deferred income taxes

498,926



(6,350,830)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(484,457)



(955,233)

Inventory

(4,535,080)



1,311,239

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

926,780



(3,140,405)

Accounts payable

1,626,856



(973,862)

Accrued income taxes

(9,878)



1,931

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,198,873)



3,710,232

Net cash provided by operating activities

572,553



6,473,092















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment

(1,496,471)



(437,069)

Payment to fund note receivable

-



(250,000)

Payments for intangible assets

(64,188)



(46,396)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,560,659)



(733,465)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Stock option exercises

758,659



1,090,090

Repurchases of common stock

(38,164)



-

Net cash provided by financing activities

720,495



1,090,090















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND











RESTRICTED CASH

(267,611)



6,829,717

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR

21,446,951



14,617,234

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF YEAR $ 21,179,340

$ 21,446,951



















Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:

June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,668,361

$ 21,302,317

Restricted cash

5,510,979



144,634



$ 21,179,340

$ 21,446,951















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:











Additions to right-of-use assets obtained from new operating lease liabilities $ -

$ 3,908,249

Forgiveness of PPP Loan principal $ -



965,000















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the year for taxes $ -

$ 14,704



Appendix B

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (unaudited)

The Company evaluates the financial performance of its segments based on net sales; product line gross profit, or the excess of product line sales over product line cost of goods sold; and operating income. The Company's product line cost of goods sold is defined as product cost of goods sold, excluding non-capitalized expenses from the Company's manufacturing and production control departments, comprising personnel costs, depreciation, leases, utilities, and corporate overhead allocations; freight out; inventory write-downs; and other inventory adjustments, comprising costs of quality issues, and damaged goods.

The Company allocates certain general and administrative expenses between its Online Channels segment and its Traditional segment primarily based on net sales and number of employees to arrive at segment operating income. Unallocated expenses remain in its Traditional segment.

Summary unaudited financial information by reportable segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



























Online Channels

Traditional



Total

























Net sales











































Finished Jewelry $ 4,879,657

$ 1,186,529



$ 6,066,186























Loose jewels

852,118



2,385,439





3,237,557























Total $ 5,731,775

$ 3,571,968



$ 9,303,743



































































Product line cost of goods sold









































Finished jewelry $ 2,132,703

$ 1,051,674



$ 3,184,377























Loose jewels

332,228



1,329,565





1,661,793























Total $ 2,464,931

$ 2,381,239



$ 4,846,170



































































Product line gross profit









































Finished jewelry $ 2,746,954

$ 134,855



$ 2,881,809























Loose jewels

519,890



1,055,874





1,575,764























Total $ 3,266,844

$ 1,190,729



$ 4,457,573



































































Operating income (loss) $ 446,317

$ (388,910)



$ 57,407



































































Depreciation and amortization $ 61,857

$ 67,253



$ 129,110



































































Capital expenditures $ 191,141

$ 55,034



$ 246,175

























CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (unaudited) Summary unaudited financial information by reportable segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





Online Channels

Traditional



Total



Net sales





















Finished Jewelry $ 4,790,434

$ 790,684



$ 5,581,118

Loose jewels

783,863



3,361,718





4,145,581

Total $ 5,574,297

$ 4,152,402



$ 9,726,699























Product line cost of goods sold



















Finished jewelry $ 1,993,161

$ 470,478



$ 2,463,639

Loose jewels

269,525



1,570,367





1,839,892

Total $ 2,262,686

$ 2,040,845



$ 4,303,531























Product line gross profit



















Finished jewelry $ 2,797,273

$ 320,206



$ 3,117,479

Loose jewels

514,338



1,791,351





2,305,689

Total $ 3,311,611

$ 2,111,557



$ 5,423,168























Operating income $ 718,486

$ 355,681



$ 1,074,167























Depreciation and amortization $ 68,048

$ 79,563



$ 147,611























Capital expenditures $ 58,240

$ 32,717



$ 90,957































































CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (unaudited) Summary unaudited financial information by reportable segment for the year ended June 30, 2022 is as follows:



Year Ended June 30, 2022





Online Channels

Traditional



Total



Net sales





















Finished jewelry $ 23,539,347

$ 6,172,883



$ 29,712,230

Loose jewels

3,240,702



10,136,092





13,376,794

Total $ 26,780,049

$ 16,308,975



$ 43,089,224























Product line cost of goods sold



















Finished jewelry $ 9,837,830

$ 4,094,870



$ 13,932,700

Loose jewels

1,209,832



4,959,958





6,169,790

Total $ 11,047,662

$ 9,054,828



$ 20,102,490























Product line gross profit



















Finished jewelry $ 13,701,517

$ 2,078,013



$ 15,779,530

Loose jewels

2,030,870



5,176,134





7,207,004

Total $ 15,732,387

$ 7,254,147



$ 22,986,534























Operating income $ 2,550,991

$ 322,213



$ 2,873,204























Depreciation and amortization $ 235,643

$ 243,665



$ 479,308























Capital expenditures $ 305,586

$ 1,190,885



$ 1,496,471











































CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT Summary financial information by reportable segment for the year ended June 30, 2021 is as follows:



Year Ended June 30, 2021





Online Channels

Traditional



Total



Net sales





















Finished jewelry $ 19,905,199

$ 4,496,347



$ 24,401,546

Loose jewels

3,304,439



11,529,854





14,834,293

Total $ 23,209,638

$ 16,026,201



$ 39,235,839























Product line cost of goods sold



















Finished jewelry $ 8,235,797

$ 3,036,215



$ 11,272,012

Loose jewels

1,216,942



5,640,813





6,857,755

Total $ 9,452,739

$ 8,677,028



$ 18,129,767























Product line gross profit



















Finished jewelry $ 11,669,402

$ 1,460,132



$ 13,129,534

Loose jewels

2,087,497



5,889,041





7,976,538

Total $ 13,756,899

$ 7,349,173



$ 21,106,072























Operating income $ 3,739,553

$ 1,768,439



$ 5,507,992























Depreciation and amortization $ 248,995

$ 318,127



$ 567,122























Capital expenditures $ 253,935

$ 183,134



$ 437,069



CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (unaudited)

An unaudited reconciliation of the Company's total product line cost of goods sold by reportable segment to its cost of goods sold as reported in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each applicable period presented herein is as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Year Ended June 30, 2022 Product line cost of goods sold by reportable segment $ 4,846,170

$ 20,102,490 Non-capitalized manufacturing and production control expenses

417,679



1,661,207 Freight out

218,207



1,195,062 Inventory (reserve release) write-downs

(37,000)



195,000 Other inventory adjustments

53,620



(308,057) Consolidated cost of goods sold $ 5,498,676

$ 22,845,702

































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Year Ended June 30, 2021 Product line cost of goods sold by reportable segment $ 4,303,531

$ 18,129,767 Non-capitalized manufacturing and production control expenses

468,400



1,591,114 Freight out

329,695



1,013,275 Inventory write-downs

22,000



150,000 Other inventory adjustments

228,849



(74,466) Consolidated cost of goods sold $ 5,352,475

$ 20,809,690













