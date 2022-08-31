The Habit Burger Grill Introduces Your New Favorite Side With Limited Time Menu Item - Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Available in Select Stores Beginning August 31st

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is proving that side dishes can be just as delicious as the main meal, with their latest chef-crafted offering, Roasted Garlic Cauliflower. The latest addition to their mouthwatering menu of sides is only available for a limited time, but is sure to leave you wanting more.

(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill) (PRNewswire)

"Every great meal has delicious side dishes to go along with it, and that's just what the Roasted Garlic Cauliflower is," said Adam Baird, Vice President of Food and Beverage at The Habit Burger Grill. "These warm, caramelized cauliflower bites, drizzled in zesty aioli, make the perfect compliment to any Charburger."

True to The Habit's creative culinary culture, the Roasted Garlic Cauliflower is full of flavor and features a sweet roasted garlic aioli and is served with a fresh lemon slice, keeping it tangy and light. The satisfying nutty flavor of the roasted cauliflower pairs perfectly with the rich garlic flavor of the aioli to make this an upscale side with culinary flare. The Roasted Garlic Cauliflower offers customers a non-fried side option and makes for an easy way to add a serving of vegetables to any meal.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality, served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make The Habit, a habit.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill, and youtube.com/HabitTube . Grab your next chargrilled favorite online or on The Habit Mobile App for curbside pick-up or delivery.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 335 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 13 international locations, seven in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill