Uvalde Victim's Dream of Sharing Art Comes True

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beeville Art Museum (BAM) will host an exhibition of select pieces by Uvalde victim and aspiring artist Alithia Ramirez, September 17 – December 17, 2022. Eyes on the World was conceived by BAM Executive Director Tracy Saucier after watching the June 7, 2022, press conference when actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey specifically addressed Alithia and her artistic dreams. In January 2023, the exhibit will then travel to be presented by L'AiR Arts at Atelier 11, an international artists' residency in Paris, France.

"In such a time of tragedy and loss, I realized that this was something I could make happen," commented Saucier. Since passing, Alithia has been continually remembered for her aspiration of attending art school in Paris and sharing her art with the world. A piece of Alithia's art has also been personally requested by President Joe Biden.

Inspired by items and experiences in her everyday life, Eyes on the World includes 48 pieces by the 10-year-old who's work often featured her signature style of incorporating large inquiring eyes. From still-life to original interpretations like "Pink-Girl" and "Super Colorado-Girl," Alithia's work always featured a positive and aspirational view that one would expect from a young artist. Recently she had started focusing on her technical skills by watching artists' YouTube videos and utilizing charcoal for the first time.

After conceiving the idea, Saucier contacted Alithia's parents, Ryan Ramirez and Jessica Hernandez, with an offer to display their daughter's art in an exhibition at the museum. "Beeville is a similar size as Uvalde so I could instantly relate to what was happening in the community," added Saucier, "Our mission of using art education as a positive force makes this museum the perfect place for this exhibition." Eyes on the World will be installed in Gallery N, a multi-purpose exhibition gallery that also hosts education programs. BAM serves more than 5,000 students annually with free programs, workshops and camps. Admission to the museum is always free.

Building on Alithia's ultimate dream of sharing her art with the world, Saucier connected with Lillian Davies, a writer and curator based in Paris about potential opportunities to display Alithia's work. Davies, a board member with L'AiR Arts, founded and directed by Mila Ovchinnikova, immediately suggested the Atelier 11 Cité Falguière space as an ideal venue. Atelier 11 is one of the last representatives of the School of Paris and continues to maintain the artistic community through international arts residency programs in Paris. During its 150 years of artistic history, the site has served as a working and living place to more than a hundred French and international artists, including Amedeo Modigliani, Constantin Brancusi, Chaïm Soutine and Paul Gauguin. "L'AiR Arts residency at Atelier 11 is exactly the kind of program Alithia would have pursued to explore her craft," commented Saucier, "It is the perfect way to honor her and inspire other future artists."

Alithia Ramirez: Eyes on the World, September 17 – December 17, 2022, Beeville Art Museum, l401 E. Fannin, Beeville, TX, 78102. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. To contact the museum, call 361-358-8615 or www.bamtexas.org.

The Beeville Art Museum, created and operated by the Joe Barnhart Foundation, is first and foremost a teaching museum, providing cultural and educational opportunities for the citizens of Bee County and surrounding areas. Cited by Texas Monthly magazine as one of the "great small towns for art," Beeville, with a population of approximately 13,000, is home to one of the most ambitious art and educational programs in Texas. In addition to exhibiting works by some of Texas's most renowned artists, as well as selections from private collections and major museums across the state, the Beeville Art Museum provides docent-led tours and art classes for children and adults and workshops for Beeville educators at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

