TrueCar Releases Analysis of August Industry Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,152,846 units in August 2022, up 9% from a year ago and slightly up from July 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13 million, down 14% from August 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,015,575 units, up 6% from a year ago and up about 3% from July 2022.

"August is shaping up to confirm our early predictions that the industry may be turning the corner," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We're seeing consecutive month over month increases for incentives, while average transaction prices are softening. Inventory is also slowly growing, and sales are improving slightly."

"This month we're seeing Hyundai and Kia doing well, which I believe is in part due to the freshness of their lineups, with greater design changes than other OEMs," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional August Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for August 2022 are expected to be up 9% from a year ago and slightly up from July 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for August 2022 are expected to be up 40% from a year ago and down 12% from July 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Incentive spend is down 52% from last year but up 9% from July 2022 .

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 10% from a year ago and slightly down from July 2022 .

Total SAAR is expected to be down 14% from a year ago at 13 million units.

Used vehicle sales for August 2022 are expected to reach 3 million, down 17% from a year ago and up 4% from July 2022.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.7% compared to July 2022 at 5.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.7%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for August 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 27,541 27,602 29,917 -0.2 % 3.6 % -7.9 % -7.9 % Daimler 28,491 20,351 29,896 40.0 % 45.4 % -4.7 % -4.7 % Ford 157,393 123,343 162,729 27.6 % 32.5 % -3.3 % -3.3 % GM 189,445 134,407 178,167 40.9 % 46.4 % 6.3 % 6.3 % Honda 67,047 114,656 71,235 -41.5 % -39.3 % -5.9 % -5.9 % Hyundai 70,077 61,175 65,834 14.6 % 19.0 % 6.4 % 6.4 % Kia 64,996 54,009 62,449 20.3 % 25.0 % 4.1 % 4.1 % Nissan 50,813 67,317 50,535 -24.5 % -21.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Stellantis 126,213 137,926 135,978 -8.5 % -5.0 % -7.2 % -7.2 % Subaru 46,836 49,373 41,536 -5.1 % -1.5 % 12.8 % 12.8 % Tesla 47,629 23,140 42,813 105.8 % 113.7 % 11.3 % 11.3 % Toyota 170,942 188,585 177,558 -9.4 % -5.9 % -3.7 % -3.7 % Volkswagen Group 53,369 42,704 54,986 25.0 % 29.8 % -2.9 % -2.9 % Industry 1,152,846 1,095,323 1,146,084 5.3 % 9.3 % 0.6 % 0.6 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 25,647 25,952 28,954 -1.2 % 2.6 % -11.4 % -11.4 % Daimler 26,681 19,530 28,067 36.6 % 41.9 % -4.9 % -4.9 % Ford 118,068 91,870 121,573 28.5 % 33.5 % -2.9 % -2.9 % GM 160,900 117,562 140,998 36.9 % 42.1 % 14.1 % 14.1 % Honda 65,794 112,098 68,633 -41.3 % -39.0 % -4.1 % -4.1 % Hyundai 68,774 57,785 65,132 19.0 % 23.6 % 5.6 % 5.6 % Kia 60,943 52,161 57,647 16.8 % 21.3 % 5.7 % 5.7 % Nissan 44,273 57,905 39,821 -23.5 % -20.6 % 11.2 % 11.2 % Stellantis 103,751 122,502 110,441 -15.3 % -12.0 % -6.1 % -6.1 % Subaru 45,599 48,561 40,131 -6.1 % -2.5 % 13.6 % 13.6 % Tesla 45,116 23,140 40,181 95.0 % 102.5 % 12.3 % 12.3 % Toyota 150,475 174,764 155,692 -13.9 % -10.6 % -3.4 % -3.4 % Volkswagen Group 50,461 41,284 53,027 22.2 % 26.9 % -4.8 % -4.8 % Industry 1,015,575 993,486 990,023 2.2 % 6.2 % 2.6 % 2.6 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 1,894 1,650 963 14.8 % 19.2 % 96.7 % 96.7 % Daimler 1,810 821 1,829 120.5 % 129.0 % -1.1 % -1.1 % Ford 39,325 31,473 41,156 24.9 % 29.8 % -4.4 % -4.4 % GM 28,545 16,845 37,169 69.5 % 76.0 % -23.2 % -23.2 % Honda 1,253 2,558 2,602 -51.0 % -49.1 % -51.8 % -51.8 % Hyundai 1,303 3,390 702 -61.6 % -60.1 % 85.7 % 85.7 % Kia 4,053 1,848 4,802 119.3 % 127.7 % -15.6 % -15.6 % Nissan 6,540 9,412 10,714 -30.5 % -27.8 % -39.0 % -39.0 % Stellantis 22,462 15,424 25,537 45.6 % 51.2 % -12.0 % -12.0 % Subaru 1,237 812 1,405 52.3 % 58.2 % -12.0 % -12.0 % Tesla 2,513 - 2,632



-4.5 % -4.5 % Toyota 20,467 13,821 21,866 48.1 % 53.8 % -6.4 % -6.4 % Volkswagen Group 2,908 1,420 1,959 104.8 % 112.6 % 48.5 % 48.5 % Industry 137,271 101,837 156,061 34.8 % 40.0 % -12.0 % -12.0 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 6.9 % 6.0 % 3.2 % 15.0 % 113.6 % Daimler 6.4 % 4.0 % 6.1 % 57.5 % 3.8 % Ford 25.0 % 25.5 % 25.3 % -2.1 % -1.2 % GM 15.1 % 12.5 % 20.9 % 20.2 % -27.8 % Honda 1.9 % 2.2 % 3.7 % -16.2 % -48.8 % Hyundai 1.9 % 5.5 % 1.1 % -66.4 % 74.4 % Kia 6.2 % 3.4 % 7.7 % 82.2 % -18.9 % Nissan 12.9 % 14.0 % 21.2 % -7.9 % -39.3 % Stellantis 17.8 % 11.2 % 18.8 % 59.1 % -5.2 % Subaru 2.6 % 1.6 % 3.4 % 60.6 % -21.9 % Tesla 5.3 % 0.0 % 6.1 %

-14.2 % Toyota 12.0 % 7.3 % 12.3 % 63.4 % -2.8 % Volkswagen Group 5.4 % 3.3 % 3.6 % 63.8 % 53.0 % Industry 11.9 % 9.3 % 13.6 % 28.1 % -12.6 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual BMW 2.4 % 2.5 % 2.6 % Daimler 2.5 % 1.9 % 2.6 % Ford 13.7 % 11.3 % 14.2 % GM 16.4 % 12.3 % 15.5 % Honda 5.8 % 10.5 % 6.2 % Hyundai 6.1 % 5.6 % 5.7 % Kia 5.6 % 4.9 % 5.4 % Nissan 4.4 % 6.1 % 4.4 % Stellantis 10.9 % 12.6 % 11.9 % Subaru 4.1 % 4.5 % 3.6 % Tesla 4.1 % 2.1 % 3.7 % Toyota 14.8 % 17.2 % 15.5 % Volkswagen Group 4.6 % 3.9 % 4.8 %

95.5 % 95.4 % 96.3 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual BMW 2.5 % 2.6 % 2.9 % Daimler 2.6 % 2.0 % 2.8 % Ford 11.6 % 9.2 % 12.3 % GM 15.8 % 11.8 % 14.2 % Honda 6.5 % 11.3 % 6.9 % Hyundai 6.8 % 5.8 % 6.6 % Kia 6.0 % 5.3 % 5.8 % Nissan 4.4 % 5.8 % 4.0 % Stellantis 10.2 % 12.3 % 11.2 % Subaru 4.5 % 4.9 % 4.1 % Tesla 4.4 % 2.3 % 4.1 % Toyota 14.8 % 17.6 % 15.7 % Volkswagen Group 5.0 % 4.2 % 5.4 %

95.2 % 95.1 % 96.0 %

ATP



Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $66,141 $61,036 $65,317 8.4 % 1.3 % Daimler $67,226 $70,594 $65,661 -4.8 % 2.4 % Ford $53,416 $50,793 $53,738 5.2 % -0.6 % GM $51,176 $48,381 $51,280 5.8 % -0.2 % Honda $38,494 $33,933 $38,814 13.4 % -0.8 % Hyundai $36,883 $34,698 $36,164 6.3 % 2.0 % Kia $34,878 $30,696 $35,118 13.6 % -0.7 % Nissan $36,873 $33,233 $36,079 11.0 % 2.2 % Stellantis $54,583 $49,116 $54,847 11.1 % -0.5 % Subaru $34,560 $33,961 $34,831 1.8 % -0.8 % Toyota $41,614 $37,674 $40,858 10.5 % 1.9 % Volkswagen Group $44,683 $42,198 $45,246 5.9 % -1.2 % Industry $45,178 $40,969 $45,466 10.3 % -0.6 %

$4,209

-$289





Incentives



Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,407 $4,284 $1,156 -67.2 % 21.7 % Daimler $1,760 $3,625 $1,283 -51.5 % 37.1 % Ford $836 $2,419 $1,042 -65.4 % -19.7 % GM $1,698 $3,344 $1,613 -49.2 % 5.2 % Honda $844 $2,102 $679 -59.9 % 24.3 % Hyundai $482 $1,667 $490 -71.1 % -1.6 % Kia $587 $2,472 $582 -76.3 % 0.8 % Nissan $1,228 $2,337 $1,195 -47.5 % 2.8 % Stellantis $2,501 $2,928 $1,949 -14.6 % 28.3 % Subaru $648 $1,336 $763 -51.5 % -15.1 % Toyota $848 $2,013 $754 -57.9 % 12.5 % Volkswagen Group $1,607 $2,912 $1,103 -44.8 % 45.7 % Industry $1,197 $2,515 $1,100 -52.4 % 8.8 %

-$1,318

$96





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 2.1 % 7.0 % 1.8 % -69.7 % 20.2 % Daimler 2.6 % 5.1 % 2.0 % -49.0 % 34.0 % Ford 1.6 % 4.8 % 1.9 % -67.1 % -19.2 % GM 3.3 % 6.9 % 3.1 % -52.0 % 5.5 % Honda 2.2 % 6.2 % 1.7 % -64.6 % 25.3 % Hyundai 1.3 % 4.8 % 1.4 % -72.8 % -3.5 % Kia 1.7 % 8.1 % 1.7 % -79.1 % 1.5 % Nissan 3.3 % 7.0 % 3.3 % -52.6 % 0.6 % Stellantis 4.6 % 6.0 % 3.6 % -23.2 % 28.9 % Subaru 1.9 % 3.9 % 2.2 % -52.3 % -14.4 % Toyota 2.0 % 5.3 % 1.8 % -61.9 % 10.5 % Volkswagen Group 3.6 % 6.9 % 2.4 % -47.9 % 47.5 % Industry 2.6 % 6.1 % 2.4 % -56.9 % 9.5 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Aug 2022 Forecast Aug 2021 Actual Jul 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $52,082,946,897 $44,874,053,166 $52,108,260,204 16.1 % 0.0 %

