StubHub's 2022 NFL Preview: Brady is Back and Leads the Bucs to Season's Top In Demand Games Worldwide; First-Ever NFL Game in Germany Drives Huge Demand

Bucs-Cowboys claim the season's most in demand matchup; Bills see biggest jump in demand
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an eventful NFL offseason, StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, provides a look at ticket trends to uncover the league's top in demand teams, games and more. Tom Brady returns for his 23rd season after a short-lived retirement and appears in the best-selling games at home and abroad, while the Cowboys top StubHub's list of in demand teams for the sixth time and the Buffalo Bills make the biggest jump in sales since last season.
- Brady leads the Buccaneers to dominate demand on the road and abroad
- The NFL's first game in Germany is StubHub's most in demand International game
- The Bills are the top-trending team, garnering the biggest jump in demand – sales have increased by more than 500% since last season
- Green Bay plays in four of the top 10 hottest games – the most of any team
"The Dallas Cowboys take the top spot on our in-demand list for the sixth time, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are also driving significant sales and appear in some of our best-selling games of the season," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "With great games nationally and five International Series matchups, including a return to Mexico and the first-ever game in Germany that is generating huge sales, sports fans across the globe have more chances than ever to experience the NFL."
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Buffalo Bills
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 25 for the 2022 season.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys on September 11
- Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams on September 8
- Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 2
- Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers on November 13
- Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers on September 18
- Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys on October 30
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders on January 1
- Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks on September 12
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on September 11
Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 25 for the 2022 season.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 44%
- Dallas Cowboys - 37%
- Green Bay Packers - 22%
- Kansas City Chiefs - 17%
- Pittsburgh Steelers - 15%
Ranking by the largest difference in average price of tickets sold for NFL teams' away games in comparison to the average price of tickets sold across all of their opponents' home games (excludes international games). Data is based on StubHub ticket sales for the 2022 NFL season as of August 25.
- Buffalo Bills (523%)
- Detroit Lions (390%)
- New York Jets (341%)
- Denver Broncos (139%)
- Green Bay Packers (108%)
- Dallas Cowboys (91%)
- Atlanta Falcons (89%)
- Los Angeles Rams (64%)
- Miami Dolphins (50%)
- Baltimore Ravens (36%)
Based on teams with the biggest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 25 for sales for the 2022 season, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2021 season. Number indicates the percentage of jump in ticket sales.
As an Authorized Ticket Resale Marketplace for the NFL, StubHub is the most trusted source to buy and sell tickets to 2022 football games.
At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is guaranteed valid or you'll receive a replacement ticket of equal or better value, or your money back. Our business partners include more than 130 properties across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA and Paciolan. StubHub, with our international platform viagogo provide the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
View original content:
SOURCE StubHub