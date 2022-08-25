Forrester Announces Tech Futurist Jack Shaw As Keynote Speaker For Technology & Innovation North America 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that noted technology strategist Jack Shaw will join Technology & Innovation North America 2022 as keynote speaker. Shaw will speak live at Forrester's Technology & Innovation North America in Austin, Texas, Thursday, September 29, and will discuss how tech leaders can harness emerging technologies to manage disruptions and fuel their organization's growth.

Named one of the world's top five technology futurists, Shaw's expertise in designing, developing, and implementing emerging technologies has made him a leading authority on artificial intelligence, blockchain, 5G, and the internet of things and how they impact business and society. Shaw has spent more than 30 years helping leaders transform their organizations to anticipate and manage strategic disruptions. His experience in driving innovation, change management, and transformational leadership has led to him advising trade associations, professional societies, and key decision-makers at several Fortune 500 corporations.

"To be successful, tech leaders must become catalysts of change who create resilient, adaptive, and creative strategies to drive long-term success," said Lisa Riley, senior vice president of global events at Forrester. "Jack's knowledge and experience in the worlds of emerging technology and innovation are invaluable to technologists striving to transform businesses during a disruptive time. We look forward to having Jack present his insights at Technology & Innovation North America."

Additional speakers at Technology & Innovation North America include City of Dallas CIO Bill Zielinski, who will discuss current examples of tech-driven innovation, and Jam3 Director of Strategy Rachel Noonan and VMLY&R Chief Innovation Officer Brian Yamada, who will both share insights about the current state and future potential of the metaverse, NFTs, and Web3.

At the Forum, North American firms successfully executing customer-obsessed tech strategies to manage disruption and address changing customer needs will be honored as recipients of Forrester's Technology Awards.

Taking place September 29–30, 2022, in Austin, Texas, and digitally, Technology & Innovation North America is designed to empower tech leaders, including chief information officers, chief technology officers, and chief digital officers, to accelerate growth. In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions. They will also have access to special programs, including the Women's Leadership Forum; the Executive Leadership Exchange; and several talent management sessions. Digital attendees can access all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform. Forrester will also host an Analyst Relations (AR) Forum on September 28 to help AR leaders better understand Forrester's unique value proposition, research methodologies and frameworks, and long-term product roadmap.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's Technology & Innovation North America 2022 conference.

View the full agenda and speakers for Technology & Innovation North America 2022.

Learn about Technology & Innovation North America sponsorship opportunities.

Follow @Forrester and #ForrTech for updates.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Media Contact:

Ira Kantor

Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

ikantor@forrester.com

View original content:

SOURCE Forrester