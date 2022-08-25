Cosori Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Connecticut

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Alyssa McGuigan, a resident of Shelton, Connecticut, alleging that manufacturer Arovast, Inc. sold a defective Cosori pressure cooker that caused serious injuries to the user.

Ms. McGuigan was burned in a pressure cooker explosion when the lid to her Cosori pressure cooker opened while still under pressure, despite Cosori's marketing claims of "ten safety measures," including "lid lock safety" and a "lid position monitor." According to the Complaint, Cosori sold this and other pressure cookers "in a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition for consumers," and failed to adequately warn users of the potential hazard posed by their product. By knowingly selling the defective Cosori pressure cooker, the manufacturer "expose[d] consumers… to serious danger in order to advance its pecuniary and monetary interests," according to the Complaint.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

Questions about a Cosori pressure cooker Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker lawyer today for a free case review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Cosori pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new Cosori pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation for your defective pressure cooker injuries.

We offer a free case evaluation. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/cosori-pressure-cooker-lawsuits/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC