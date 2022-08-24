Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Honors Resident Traditions with a Great Duo Cook-Off

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care the individual life experiences and timeless traditions of each resident are celebrated and honored. The team at Pelican Landing recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays.

Residents and associates of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care team up for the annual Great Duo Cook-Off. The culinary challenge celebrates the favorite recipes of each resident as part of their Personal Life Silhouettes program. (PRNewswire)

Each resident usually includes a favorite dish or treasured recipe passed along for generations and the annual Pelican Landing Great Duo Cook-Off creates a celebration of these culinary memories. Residents team up with a Pelican Landing associate to recreate the dish of their choice and partner up with chopping, slicing, mixing and tasting. The final creations are presented to the entire community for judging while residents share the stories and memories making each dish unique.

"It's incredible to not only learn about the significance of our residents' treasured recipes, but also to witness the delight shared amongst their friends and neighbors," says James Brassard, Senior Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Operated by Watercrest Senior Living, Pelican Landing is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News & World Report that earned "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

Residents and family members ranked Pelican Landing with the standard of "excellent" in the categories of community value, dining, variety of activities, quality and knowledgeable caregiving, and excellence in responsive management, maintenance, housekeeping and billing departments.

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

