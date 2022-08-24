Infusion for Health Appoints Craig Mercer as Chief Financial Officer and Bolsters Team with Key Senior Hires

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion for Health, a leading care management platform with a network of ambulatory infusion centers that cares for patients with complex and chronic conditions, today announced the appointment of Craig Mercer as Chief Financial Officer to scale its financial and operational performance while optimizing its resources. The company also announced four additional senior hires including Seema Siddiqui as President of Specialty Pharmacy; Bryan Breen as Head of Business Development; Rick Morales as Senior Vice President of Provider Engagement; and Megan Kelperis as Vice President of People Operations. The appointments follow a landmark year in which Infusion for Health raised funding to build a national platform led by Oak HC/FT.

Incoming Chief Financial Officer Craig Mercer brings significant financial and operational experience to Infusion for Health. He joins from Kadiant where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Before that, he spent more than thirteen years at McKesson Corporation in various roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

"I am excited to join Infusion for Health and support the company's inspiring mission to bring patients exceptional infusion therapy experiences and the best possible outcomes," said Mercer. "I look forward to working closely with the team to drive excellent operational and financial performance and efficiently utilize its resources to lower costs for patients, all of which the company is well positioned to deliver on."

Additional senior appointments include:

Seema Siddiqui , President of Specialty Pharmacy

Seema joins Infusion for Health as President of Specialty Pharmacy to oversee the growth of its pharmacy programs and services to help patients better manage their conditions while delivering a best-in-class experience. Seema brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmacy industry in a variety of roles, most recently leading the successful start and growth of a cutting-edge healthcare technology company. Previously, Seema held multiple positions at Target Corporation within its pharmacy and healthcare division.

Bryan Breen , Head of Business Development

Bryan joins as Head of Business Development where he will lead the development of high-impact partnerships, focusing primarily on payers and physician groups. Bryan brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President at Optum where he deployed innovative value-based partnership models to reduce costs, engage physicians, and improve outcomes and the patient experience. Before that, he held various roles Anthem and Cisco Systems.

Rick Morales , Senior Vice President of Provider Engagement

Rick joins as Senior Vice President of Provider Engagement where he will head sales and marketing. Prior to Infusion for Health, Rick spent 18 years at McKesson Corporation, including within The US Oncology Network where he held strategy, operations, and business development roles, leading launches into new markets and additional solutions to the service portfolio to meet customer needs.

Megan Kelperis , Vice President of People Operations

Megan joins as Vice President of People Operations where she will develop and execute the people and culture strategy at Infusion for Health, focusing on talent management, development, and acquisition as well as strategic business partnerships. She brings over 10 years of HR experience at high-growth and startup organizations. Most recently, Megan was Vice President of Global Human Resources with The Beauty Health Company. Before that, she held roles in the medical device and technology spaces at Glaukos Corporation and Alphaeon.

"These key hires are a testament to Infusion for Health's growth and commitment to delivering exceptional care and outcomes to patients at lower costs," said Dan McCarty, Chief Executive Officer. "Craig, Seema, Bryan, Rick and Megan all bring robust industry experience and impressive track records that will drive Infusion for Health towards fulfilling our mission. I'm thrilled to welcome them to the team."

About Infusion for Health

Infusion for Health offers an exceptional infusion therapy experience to adults and pediatric patients with chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Crohn's disease, arthritis, autoimmune deficiencies, and more. It's patient-centric model lowers the barriers to care while delivering an unparalleled experience in state-of-the-art facilities so that patients can live better lives. For more information, visit https://infusionforhealth.com/.

