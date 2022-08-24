The First Real Mood Ring: Happy Health Launches The First Wearable Designed For Your Mind

The company announces $60M in funding and a waitlist for the Happy

Ring, the first wearable designed for your mind.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Health is a mission-driven technology company committed to transforming mental health awareness through the Happy Ring, the first wearable designed to measure your stress and mood 24/7. Happy Health was co-founded by Sean Rad, Dustin Freckleton, Sue Smalley, Paul Berns, and Robert Nelsen. Today, Happy Health announces a $60M series-A round led by ARCH Venture Partners.

"We're all experiencing more stress than ever before, yet we lack the tools to better understand and improve how we feel. And while there are many wearables that help you on your fitness journey, they widely ignore the mind and its effect on your overall well-being. The ability to measure and understand our emotional state will help us identify the habits that result in better health," said Paul Berns, Co-Founder and Chairman of Happy Health, Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners.

Happy Ring works by measuring your stress, mood, and sleep in real-time; paired with sensor-driven insights and exercises to help you see what works for you, constantly guiding you on your journey towards greater self-care. The Happy Ring's breakthrough technology uses custom-designed biometric sensors and proprietary adaptive AI, not present in other consumer devices, to capture brain signals from the peripheral nervous system and translate those into real-time objective measures of mood state.

"We all use our camera phones to record the important moments in our lives. Now, with the Happy Ring and the companion app, your phone can also show you what's happening inside of you, and the impact of each one of life's moments," said Dr. Dustin Freckleton, CEO of Happy Health.

Happy Ring is based on decades of neurocognitive and psycho-affective research by brilliant engineers, neuroscientists, and clinical psychologists, such as Dr. Jim Hudziak, the Director of Clinical Sciences at Happy Health. As an internationally known physician and was a contributor to the DSM-IV, a version of the official diagnostic manual of the American Psychiatric Association, he has contributed to diagnostic approaches in modern psychiatry and is well aware of the limitations of traditional approaches. In his role at Happy Health, Dr. Hudziak has helped lead the team towards objective, real-time, real-world measures of stress and emotional health.

Featuring a proprietary, custom-designed EDA sensor, the Happy Ring measures activation of the sympathetic nervous system as it happens. The ring also has best-in-class sleep tracking accuracy and four skin electrodes, four wavelengths of light, three-axis movement tracking, and two temperature sensors. With groundbreaking brainwave data combined with biofeedback enhanced self-awareness, Happy Ring is the only wearable of its kind with unparalleled accuracy, proven to help users enhance their daily routines.1

The Happy Ring comes free with three different low-cost membership tiers. Based on the duration of the memberships, users can join for as low as $20 per month with options for monthly, annual or 24-month billing. Each membership subscription includes everything you need to embark on your mental fitness journey including sleep analysis and reporting, heart rate monitoring, guided breathing exercises, and CBT-backed journal prompts through the Happy app, which conveniently syncs with Apple Health.

The Happy Ring is made from advanced, medical-grade materials including a diamond-hard ceramic exterior, and inner materials made from non-allergenic resin with platinum electrical pads. The ring is water and impact resistant and features a battery life of up to three days.

The Happy Ring will initially be available exclusively in the United States in sizes 6-12, and since every hand is different, Happy Health sends customers a free sizing kit first to ensure the proper fit. For more information on Happy Ring, or to join the waitlist, please visit www.happyring.com.

About Happy Health

Happy Health is an Austin, TX-based mission-driven technology company committed to transforming mental health awareness through the Happy Ring, the first wearable for your mind, measuring your stress and mood 24/7.

About Dustin Freckleton

Dustin Freckleton, M.D. is Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Health. As a medical doctor and serial entrepreneur, Freckleton works at the intersection of healthcare and wearable technology to help unlock a powerful future of personalized digital diagnostics and therapeutics. Freckleton's previous wearable health company was acquired in 2019.

About Sean Rad

Sean Rad is Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Happy Health. Sean Rad is also the Founder of Tinder, the largest social dating platform in the world. Rad served as Tinder's CEO from inception in 2012 until 2016 when he stepped down and became Chairman of the company.

