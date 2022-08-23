Datadog Achieves AWS Security, Networking and Retail Competencies

Datadog has now achieved nine AWS competencies across use cases, industries and technologies

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security, Networking and Retail competencies. In total, Datadog has now received nine competencies—the most of any integrated observability company supporting AWS to date. This reaffirms Datadog's commitment to AWS and its position as a global partner across multiple industries and use cases.

The competencies announced today include:

AWS Security Competency , which recognizes Datadog's deep technical expertise and proven customer success in securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through day-to-day management.

AWS Networking Competency , which recognizes Datadog as a software partner that enables customers to get deep visibility into networked services and applications across complex native, cloud and hybrid environments.

AWS Retail Competency, which certifies that Datadog provides solutions to monitor and fully understand user experiences and pain points in order to improve operational efficiency and customer engagement for retail customers.

"We are proud to support our customers as they migrate to the cloud and manage their AWS environments," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Our extensive history with AWS and our technical depth across use cases, industries and technologies—as evidenced by our nine AWS competencies—allows our customers to leverage AWS seamlessly and with confidence."

These latest competencies add to an already significant level of deep expertise with AWS that includes:

AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency

AWS DevOps Competency

AWS Government Competency

AWS Container Competency

AWS Migration and Modernization Competency

AWS Education Competency

AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Achieving the AWS Security Competency, AWS Networking Competency and AWS Retail Competency speaks to Datadog's place within the AWS Partner Network (APN) as a member with a history of success in providing customers with specialized solutions that align to AWS architectural best practices. To receive these designations, Datadog underwent an assessment of the security, performance and reliability of its solutions and validated its deep AWS expertise.

For more information about Datadog's solutions for AWS, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/aws/ .

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

