Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces New Flavor-Forward Fall Recipes, Plus Savory Upgrades to Shareables Menu

New lineup includes limited-time additions like Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken, Broccoli Cheese Casserole, and year-round shareables like Country Fried Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese Bites

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® today announced it is introducing new flavors this fall and expanding its shareables menu to offer even more variety – all at a compelling value. For a limited time, try a bold twist on a classic dish with our bone-in, zesty Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken. In addition, Cracker Barrel is offering new Barrel Bites, its homestyle shareables, including Country Fried Pickles and White Cheddar Cheese Bites. Complementing these savory additions are sweet beverage options like an all-new Peach Mimosa and seasonal Peanut Butter Cup Mocha, plus dessert and more.

"At Cracker Barrel, we are always exploring opportunities to offer guests new and flavorful twists on our traditional, made-from-scratch homestyle meals that can be enjoyed in our restaurants or at home," said Sarah Breymaier, director of Menu Strategy at Cracker Barrel. "As we innovate, we strive to offer existing and new guests alike a variety of craveable choices. Whether a fan of bold and savory options, like our new Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken and Fried Pickles, or rich and sweet, like a traditional Apple Streusel Pie, we have a dish that will satisfy every craving – all with plentiful serving sizes at value price points!"

Whether connecting to celebrate a special occasion, watch a time-honored sporting event or feed the whole family amid a busy schedule, Cracker Barrel's fall menu additions offer a variety of choices and flavors, including:

New Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken: A twist on the fan-favorite, bone-in Southern Fried Chicken that delivers bold flavor with zesty buttermilk ranch seasoning and creamy buffalo ranch sauce. Served with a side of pickle ranch for dipping, two homestyle sides, and biscuits or corn muffins. Available for a limited time through Oct. 9 .

New Barrel Bites Options: Indulge in two tempting Barrel Bites – our take on sharable plates – this fall with friends and family or savor them solo. The all-new White Cheddar Cheese Bites and Country Fried Pickles are both lightly breaded, then deep fried until golden and served with buttermilk ranch for dipping. Available beginning Aug. 30 for catering, Barrel Bites make for easy, crowd-pleasing game day snacks all season long!

New Peach-Infused Beverages: As a new addition to the growing selection of mimosas offered, guests can enjoy the Peach Mimosa, made with sparkling wine and infused with sweet peach puree. Through Oct. 9 , try the Jack Daniels Country Cocktail® Southern Peach , a refreshingly sweet, chilled cocktail, perfect for those dwindling warm nights.

Upgrade Your Side: A comforting cup of broccoli, cheese sauce and rice with buttery cracker crumbles makes Broccoli Cheese Casserole a quintessential premium side to accompany any homestyle meal. Available for a limited time through Oct. 9 .

Sweet Treats: Available for a limited time through Oct. 9 , Apple Streusel Pie served with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream is a crave-worthy combination fit to finish any meal. Guests can also treat themselves to a decadent Peanut Butter Cup Mocha featuring espresso and milk, topped with chocolate whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter sauces.

For more information about Cracker Barrel's fall menu items or to order online, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Prices and item availability may vary by location. Alcoholic beverages available at participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as multiple virtual brands and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

