Chrysler Brand Launches Athleisure Merchandise Collection Inspired by Stellantis North America Designer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Chrysler brand launches new athleisure merchandise collection inspired by Stellantis North American Designer, Winnie Cheung. (PRNewswire)

New Chrysler brand Athleisure Merchandise Collection includes comfortable yet versatile apparel for men and women designed for the Chrysler consumer who is always on the go

Unique collection created in collaboration between merchandising team and Winnie Cheung , Stellantis chief designer – advance studio

Eight-piece collection to include hoodies, long sleeve T-shirts, leggings, zip-up jacket and a Chrysler-branded canteen

With summer excursions and activities in full force, the Chrysler brand has launched a new Athleisure Merchandise Collection. The unique collection was created in collaboration between the Stellantis licensing and merchandising team and Winnie Cheung, chief designer – advance studio, Stellantis.

"The Chrysler brand has always been about ingenious style and functionality with a focus on providing solutions to make things easier for our customers' busy lifestyles," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "This special collaboration truly embodies what the brand represents with the ultimate goal of creating high quality and modern products that enable consumers to be comfortable while on the go, with practical sophistication."

Wanting to provide a larger platform that showcases the talent that goes beyond vehicle design, the Chrysler Athleisure Merchandise Collection is the third collaboration initiated by the Stellantis licensing and merchandising team with the product design office. Previous collections include merchandise for both the Dodge and Jeep® brands that were inspired by Stellantis North America designers.

The Chrysler Athleisure Merchandise eight-piece collection includes hoodies, long sleeve T-shirts, leggings, zip-up jacket and a Chrysler-branded canteen.

"My inspiration for the Chrysler Athleisure Collection stems from my real-life experience as full-time mom and employee," said Cheung. "The aesthetic of this collection is simple, modern with a versatile approach, allowing consumers to be chic, comfortable and effortless in their everyday lives."

Chrysler brand Athleisure Merchandise Collection available now at www.collection.chrysler.com/chrysler/collections/athleisure.html

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis