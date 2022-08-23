AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2022.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28 - 05/15/32
2.68 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.72 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.70 %
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.67 %
5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.63 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.56 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.55 %
8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30
0.53 %
9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
0.52 %
10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35
0.48 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.24 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
5.90 %
Energy
5.47 %
Basic
3.38 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.36 %
Services
3.17 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.13 %
Technology
2.90 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.86 %
Capital Goods
2.83 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.79 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.40 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.70 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.66 %
Transportation - Services
0.59 %
Other Industrial
0.13 %
SUBTOTAL
47.51 %
Credit Default Swaps
23.67 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
1.99 %
Finance
1.50 %
REITs
1.11 %
Brokerage
0.71 %
Insurance
0.64 %
Other Finance
0.51 %
SUBTOTAL
6.46 %
Utility
Electric
0.69 %
Other Utility
0.14 %
Natural Gas
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.86 %
SUBTOTAL
78.50 %
Interest Rate Futures
13.47 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Telecommunications
1.01 %
Basic
0.86 %
Energy
0.82 %
Communications - Media
0.50 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.48 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.48 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.40 %
Technology
0.36 %
Capital Goods
0.26 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.25 %
Other Industrial
0.19 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.74 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.90 %
Insurance
1.52 %
Finance
0.67 %
REITs
0.28 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
Other Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.51 %
Utility
Electric
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
11.29 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.78 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.94 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.74 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.36 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.44 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.36 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.36 %
SUBTOTAL
5.52 %
Global Governments
5.10 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
0.83 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.76 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.68 %
Capital Goods
0.51 %
Energy
0.46 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.35 %
Other Industrial
0.31 %
Communications - Media
0.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.14 %
Services
0.11 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
4.52 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.27 %
Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.29 %
Utility
Electric
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
4.99 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.18 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.71 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.70 %
Energy
0.70 %
Capital Goods
0.42 %
Technology
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13 %
Communications - Media
0.09 %
Services
0.07 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.21 %
Utility
Electric
0.53 %
SUBTOTAL
0.53 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.10 %
Banking
0.06 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.23 %
SUBTOTAL
4.97 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.46 %
SUBTOTAL
4.46 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
3.89 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.26 %
SUBTOTAL
4.15 %
Total Return Swaps
1.46 %
Common Stocks
1.42 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.74 %
SUBTOTAL
0.74 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.48 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
0.13 %
Warrants
0.07 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.03 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.58 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
3.51 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.12 %
SUBTOTAL
4.63 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-13.36 %
Swap Offsets
-32.56 %
SUBTOTAL
-45.92 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
73.07 %
United Kingdom
3.44 %
Canada
2.00 %
France
1.76 %
Luxembourg
1.74 %
Brazil
1.50 %
Mexico
1.18 %
Germany
1.14 %
Spain
0.94 %
Italy
0.71 %
Dominican Republic
0.63 %
India
0.62 %
Switzerland
0.61 %
Australia
0.56 %
Colombia
0.52 %
Bahrain
0.51 %
Israel
0.49 %
Finland
0.44 %
Macau
0.41 %
Sweden
0.40 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.39 %
Netherlands
0.39 %
Hong Kong
0.38 %
Oman
0.38 %
Nigeria
0.36 %
Argentina
0.34 %
China
0.32 %
Peru
0.30 %
Angola
0.29 %
Senegal
0.27 %
Indonesia
0.24 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.23 %
Ghana
0.22 %
Gabon
0.19 %
Ireland
0.17 %
Egypt
0.16 %
South Africa
0.16 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Denmark
0.14 %
Ecuador
0.14 %
Ukraine
0.14 %
El Salvador
0.11 %
Japan
0.11 %
Turkey
0.11 %
Guatemala
0.08 %
Jamaica
0.07 %
Venezuela
0.07 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Chile
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Morocco
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Norway
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1.12 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
99.95 %
Canadian Dollar
0.10 %
Euro
0.04 %
Norwegian Krone
0.03 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
Singapore Dollar
0.01 %
New Taiwan Dollar
0.01 %
Australian Dollar
-0.01 %
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01 %
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01 %
Swedish Krona
-0.01 %
Colombian Peso
-0.12 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
7.61 %
AA
0.45 %
A
1.00 %
BBB
13.58 %
BB
38.07 %
B
23.86 %
CCC
8.14 %
CC
0.16 %
C
0.11 %
D
0.02 %
Not Rated
4.44 %
Short Term Investments
1.12 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.58 %
N/A
3.02 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.50 %
1 To 5 Years
40.17 %
5 To 10 Years
47.06 %
10 To 20 Years
3.68 %
20 To 30 Years
2.82 %
More than 30 Years
1.28 %
Other
1.49 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.38 %
Average Bond Price:
90.52
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
32.2%*
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
32.20 %
Average Maturity:
6.53 Years
Effective Duration:
4.66 Years
Total Net Assets:
$951.17 Million
Net Asset Value:
$11.03
Total Number of Holdings:
1,589
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
