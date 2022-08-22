Optimism Digital Bolsters Its Sales Leadership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimism Digital , the in-house professional services firm of Pardon, Inc . has named Shane Bohan as its new Senior Director, Ad Sales & Partnerships. Shane will focus on expanding Optimism Digital's direct sales efforts across Pardon's portfolio of digital media brands, both in email and on web.

Shane previously led advertising efforts for SignUpGenius, building custom solutions for top brands & agencies. Prior to that, he worked in sales roles in the mobile and ad tech spaces, including with Yahoo!, Criteo, and Thinknear.

Shane is based out of the Boston, MA, area and will report to Peter Chang, Chief Operating Officer of Optimism Digital. "I am excited that Shane has joined the team, and he has already hit the ground running," said Chang. "His deep industry experience and established relationships will help take Optimism Digital and Pardon's digital media brands to the next level and beyond."

"I'm excited to join the Pardon family," said Bohan. "I'm looking forward to working with such a talented team at Optimism Digital, and partnering with brands seeking to reach our engaged audiences."

About Optimism Digital

Optimism Digital is Pardon Inc.'s in-house professional services firm. Optimism Digital equips the organization's growing collection of digital media brands with the tools, partnerships, and insights needed to become profitable and thriving ventures.

