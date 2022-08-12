MONSTER ENERGY BIG3 CELEBRITY GAME TIPPING OFF BIG3 CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Stars Rob Gronkowski, Vernon Davis, Wallo and Gillie, NLE Choppa, and Renee Montgomery To Compete in Game to Benefit Underprivileged Youth on August 21st at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA - More Stars to be announced next week

Celebrity Game Presented by Monster Energy Will Close Out The League's Fifth Season and Biggest BIG3 Weekend Ever with Inaugural All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game to Follow

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 and Monster Energy announced the first celebrity participants in the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game. As part of the BIG3's Championship Game-day events, the league will welcome the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to participate in the game raising money and awareness for underprivileged youth. The Celebrity Game will tip off at 2 pm ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, August 21st, followed by the league's inaugural All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game – the BIG3's biggest weekend yet. The Celebrity Game will air on Sunday, September 4, 2022 on CBS.

Monster Energy Big3 Celebrity Game (PRNewswire)

The Celebrity Game will feature two teams of celebrities going head-to-head

in a game of FIREBALL3 – the BIG3's innovative 3-on-3 game played on a half court with single free throws, a four-point circle, and even the "Bring the Fire" rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

Four-time Super Bowl Champion and Monster Energy Athlete Rob Gronkowski will lead Team Webull against a second team of celebrity opponents to be announced next week. Other participants in the Celebrity Game include:

Super Bowl Champion and NFL great Vernon Davis

Wallo & Gillie of the hit Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Certified-Platinum Rapper NLE Choppa

Former WNBA Great and Co-Owner of the WNBA Atlanta Dream Renee Montgomery

Other athletes, musicians, actors, and personalities to be announced next week

"Bringing together the hottest celebrities and biggest names in basketball has been part of the league since its inception, so having a celebrity game was just a matter of time as our league grows," said Ice Cube, BIG3 co-founder. "Monster Energy has been a great partner of the BIG3 and we are excited to be working with them to raise money and awareness for important causes and bring the BIG3 its first-ever Celebrity Game. These celebrities have talent for sure, but whether you've won a Super Bowl or a Grammy, it still comes down to what you do out there on the court."

Presented by Monster Energy and produced by Idol Roc and Celebrity Sports Entertainment, this special event is designed to raise money and awareness in support of underprivileged youth. Monster Energy will donate a minimum of $25,000 to the event's charitable beneficiaries, in addition to complimentary tickets and experiences.

"At Monster Energy we feel that we have a responsibility to support our local communities, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Ice Cube and the BIG3 for this event," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "With Monster Energy athletes like Rob Gronkowski competing for their favorite charity this is sure to be a great time for an even greater cause."

"We're excited to bring back the star-studded Monster Energy Celebrity Game, and partner with Ice Cube and The BIG3 in support of underprivileged youth," said Steven Ferraro, Event Producer and Founder of Idol Roc.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the playoffs, Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game, All-Star Game, and 2022 Championship Game, please visit BIG3.com. Follow the BIG3 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. To learn more about Monster Energy visit Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or go to www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, and fast game skills with incredible fan activations for an unforgettable experience.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT WEBULL:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform. The Webull trading platform can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information on Webull and its offerings, visit www.webull.com.

