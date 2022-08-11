Poly Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, today announced first quarter results for the period ended July 2, 2022.

Highlights for the first quarter include:

GAAP revenues for fiscal Q1 were $416M , a 4% year-over-year decline driven primarily by supply chain constraints impacting all product categories. Headset revenue of $176M and Voice revenue of $65M grew 2% and 7% year over year, respectively, while Video revenues of $123M and Services revenue of $52M declined -11% and -14%, respectively.

Geographically for fiscal Q1, Americas revenue of $225M was down 1%, EMEA revenue of $120M was down 5%, and APAC revenue of $71M was down 8% from the prior year.

Fiscal Q1 GAAP gross margins of 40.4% and non-GAAP gross margins of 44.9% were fundamentally flat from the prior year quarter, as higher average selling prices were offset by unfavorable product mix and continued elevated component and logistics costs associated with supply chain disruptions.

Poly continues to be recognized for its industrial design, industry leading technology, and product innovation. Recent notable awards include: The Red Dot Design Award for the Poly Sync 10 speakerphone and Poly Studio X70; Compass Intel Award for the Voyager Focus 2; iF Design Award for the Poly Studio E70, Poly Studio X70, Voyager Focus 2, Sync 10, and Poly Studio R30; ISE Best of Show Award for the Poly Sync Series, Poly Studio X70 and Studio E70; InfoComm Best of Show Award for the Poly Studio R30; rAVe Reader's Choice Award for the Poly Studio Series; Golden Bridge Award for the Poly Studio E70; TMCnet UC Product of the Year for the Poly Studio E70; and Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards for the Poly Studio P Series.

($ Millions, except percent and per-share data)1 Q1 FY23 Q1 FY22 GAAP Revenue $416 $431 GAAP Gross Margin 40.4 % 40.6 % GAAP Operating Loss ($15) ($20) GAAP Diluted EPS ($0.76) ($0.88) Cash Flow from Operations ($3) $1





Non-GAAP Revenue $416 $432 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 44.9 % 44.8 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $34 $52 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.37 $0.60 Adjusted EBITDA $42 $61



1 For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics, refer to the

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Unaudited Reconciliations of

GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures sections below.

Business Outlook

On March 28, 2022, Poly announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), a leading global provider of workplace solutions, in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly's net debt.

In light of the pending merger of Poly with HP Inc., Poly will not provide fiscal 2023 guidance and will not hold a conference call to discuss these results.

PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















Three Months Ended





July 2,

July 3,





2022

2021

Net revenues









Net product revenues

$ 364,208

$ 371,203

Net services revenues

51,351

59,969

Total net revenues

415,559

431,172

Cost of revenues









Cost of product revenues

231,677

235,196

Cost of service revenues

15,841

20,787

Total cost of revenues

247,518

255,983

Gross profit

168,041

175,189

% of total net revenues

40.4 %

40.6 %

Operating expenses









Research, development, and engineering

51,269

45,466

Selling, general, and administrative

131,903

120,734

Restructuring and other related charges

(49)

28,972

Total operating expenses

183,123

195,172

Operating loss

(15,082)

(19,983)

% of total net revenues

(3.6) %

(4.6) %













Interest expense

16,121

21,782

Other non-operating expense (income), net

2,922

(692)

Loss before income taxes

(34,125)

(41,073)

Income tax benefit

(1,038)

(4,262)

Net loss

$ (33,087)

$ (36,811)

% of total net revenues

(8.0) %

(8.5) %













Basic and diluted loss per common share

$ (0.76)

$ (0.88)

Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per common share

43,428

42,061













Effective tax rate

3.0 %

10.4 %















PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (in thousands)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



July 2,

April 2,





2022

2022

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 142,362

$ 170,000

Short-term investments

11,908

13,703

Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

154,270

183,703

Accounts receivable, net

274,939

277,924

Inventory, net

245,189

234,102

Other current assets

90,918

83,410

Total current assets

765,316

779,139

Property, plant, and equipment, net

124,052

127,021

Purchased intangibles, net

202,437

230,478

Goodwill

796,216

796,216

Deferred tax and other non-current assets

282,678

292,500

Total assets

$ 2,170,699

$ 2,225,354













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY









Accounts payable

$ 173,252

$ 168,610

Accrued liabilities

317,219

338,836

Total current liabilities

490,471

507,446

Long-term debt, net

1,501,337

1,500,283

Long-term income taxes payable

66,770

68,082

Other non-current liabilities

118,515

129,381

Total liabilities

2,177,093

2,205,192

Stockholders' (deficit) equity

(6,394)

20,162

Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity

$ 2,170,699

$ 2,225,354















PLANTRONICS, INC. SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (in thousands)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















Three Months Ended





July 2,

July 3,





2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss

$ (33,087)

$ (36,811)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









Depreciation and amortization

36,577

39,833

Amortization of debt issuance cost

1,054

2,937

Stock-based compensation

14,594

10,416

Deferred income taxes

1,243

(5,943)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,027

5,310

Restructuring and other related charges

(49)

28,972

Cash payments for restructuring charges

(2,859)

(12,230)

Other operating activities

1,323

920

Changes in assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable, net

2,763

(3,758)

Inventory, net

(11,913)

6,326

Current and other assets

9,961

(3,919)

Accounts payable

6,158

12,515

Accrued liabilities

(22,962)

(40,265)

Income taxes

(6,811)

(3,454)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,981)

849













Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of short-term investments

(65)

(404)

Capital expenditures

(7,132)

(6,052)

Other investing activities

—

(4,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,197)

(10,456)













Cash flows from financing activities









Employees' tax withheld and paid for restricted stock and restricted stock units

(14,243)

(10,225)

Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans

10

9

Repayments of long-term debt

—

(480,689)

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,233)

(490,905)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,227)

805

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(27,638)

(499,707)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

170,000

696,468

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 142,362

$ 196,761















Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of operating results, including non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP measures to exclude certain non-cash transactions and activities that are not reflective of our ongoing core operations, as further described below. We believe the use of each of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful supplemental information in assessing our operating performance and liquidity across reporting periods on a consistent basis and are used by management in evaluating financial performance and in strategic planning. These non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and are not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with current year presentation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Purchase accounting amortization: Represents the amortization of purchased intangible assets recorded in connection with the acquisition of Polycom on July 2, 2018 .

Deferred revenue purchase accounting: Represents the impact of fair value purchase accounting adjustments related to deferred revenue recorded in connection with the acquisition of Polycom on July 2, 2018 . The Company's deferred revenue primarily relates to Services revenue associated with non-cancelable maintenance support on hardware devices which are typically billed in advance and recognized ratably over the contract term as those services are delivered. This adjustment represents the amount of additional revenue that would have been recognized during the period absent the write-down to fair value required under purchase accounting guidance.

Stock compensation expense: Represents the non-cash expense associated with the Company's grant of stock-based awards to employees and non-employee directors.

Acquisition costs: Represents charges incurred in connection with the Merger Agreement with HP, such as advisory, legal and accounting fees.

Restructuring and other related charges: Represents costs associated with restructuring plans and reorganization actions aimed at improving the Company's overall cost structure, realigning resources consistent with its global strategy, and reducing expenses to enable strategic investments in revenue growth. These costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and are primarily associated with reductions in the Company's workforce, facility related charges due to the closure or consolidation of offices, and other related costs, including legal and advisory services.

Deferred compensation mark to market: Represents gains and losses driven by the remeasurement of assets and liabilities associated with the Company's deferred compensation plans. Gains and losses on plan liabilities are recognized within operating expenses, while the offsetting gains and losses on plan assets are recognized within other non-operating income, net.

Loss, net on litigation settlements: The Company may be involved in various litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries from such proceedings. The related gains and losses incurred are excluded as they are not reflective of ongoing operations.

Income tax effects: Represents the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments and other adjustments, depending on the nature of the underlying items. The exclusion of the above-mentioned items eliminates the effect of certain non-recurring and unusual tax items that do not necessarily reflect the Company's long-term operations. The income tax effects for unusual tax items primarily represents the impact of the tax benefit associated with an IP transfer between wholly-owned subsidiaries, changes in uncertain tax positions, excess stock tax benefit, and the full valuation allowance on United States federal and state deferred tax assets.

PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA











Three Months Ended



July 2,

July 3,



2022

2021











GAAP Net revenues $ 415,559

$ 431,172

Deferred revenue purchase accounting 328

1,260

Non-GAAP Net revenues $ 415,887

$ 432,432











GAAP Gross profit $ 168,041

$ 175,189

Purchase accounting amortization 16,472

16,238

Deferred revenue purchase accounting 328

1,260

Acquisition costs 507

—

Stock-based compensation 1,503

1,127

Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 186,851

$ 193,814

Non-GAAP Gross profit % 44.9 %

44.8 %











GAAP Research, development, and engineering $ 51,269

$ 45,466

Stock-based compensation (3,100)

(2,007)

Acquisition costs (355)

—

Non-GAAP Research, development, and engineering $ 47,814

$ 43,459











GAAP Selling, general, and administrative $ 131,903

$ 120,734

Purchase accounting amortization (11,569)

(14,195)

Stock-based compensation (9,991)

(7,282)

Acquisition costs (6,679)

—

Deferred compensation mark to market 1,863

(994)

Other adjustments (12)

—

Non-GAAP Selling, general, and administrative $ 105,515

$ 98,263













PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)











Three Months Ended



July 2,

July 3,



2022

2021











GAAP Operating expenses $ 183,123

$ 195,172

Purchase accounting amortization (11,569)

(14,195)

Stock-based compensation (13,091)

(9,289)

Acquisition costs (7,034)

—

Restructuring and other related charges 49

(28,972)

Deferred compensation mark to market 1,863

(994)

Other adjustments (12)

—

Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 153,329

$ 141,722











GAAP Operating loss $ (15,082)

$ (19,983)

Purchase accounting amortization 28,041

30,433

Stock-based compensation 14,594

10,416

Acquisition costs 7,541

—

Restructuring and other related charges (49)

28,972

Deferred revenue purchase accounting 328

1,260

Deferred compensation mark to market (1,863)

994

Other adjustments 12

—

Non-GAAP Operating income $ 33,522

$ 52,092













PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)











Three Months Ended



July 2,

July 3,



2022

2021

GAAP Net loss $ (33,087)

$ (36,811)

Purchase accounting amortization 28,041

30,433

Stock-based compensation 14,594

10,416

Acquisition costs 7,541

—

Restructuring and other related charges (49)

28,972

Deferred revenue purchase accounting 328

1,260

Deferred compensation mark to market (3)

4

Other adjustments 12

—

Income tax effect of above items 1,717

(5,381)

Income tax effect of unusual tax items (2,600)

(2,377)

Non-GAAP Net income $ 16,494

$ 26,516











GAAP Diluted loss per common share $ (0.76)

$ (0.88)

Purchase accounting amortization 0.62

0.69

Stock-based compensation 0.32

0.24

Acquisition costs 0.17

—

Restructuring and other related charges —

0.66

Deferred revenue purchase accounting 0.01

0.03

Deferred compensation mark to market —

—

Other adjustments —

—

Income tax effect (0.02)

(0.18)

Effect of anti-dilutive securities1 0.03

0.04

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37

$ 0.60











Shares used in diluted (loss) earnings per common share calculation:







GAAP 43,428

42,061

Non-GAAP 45,063

43,843













PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

Ended





July 3,

October 2,

January 1,

April 2,

July 2,

July 2,





2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (36,811)

$ 96,785

$ (11,164)

$ (30,893)

$ (33,087)

$ 21,641

Income tax benefit

(4,262)

(102,567)

(9,604)

(3,722)

(1,038)

(116,931)

Interest expense

21,782

16,141

15,948

15,840

16,121

64,050

Other non-operating (income) expense, net

(692)

23

(995)

1,955

2,922

3,905

Deferred revenue purchase accounting

1,260

1,054

907

468

328

2,757

Stock-based compensation

10,416

11,573

12,225

13,946

14,594

52,338

Acquisition costs

—

—

—

9,530

7,541

17,071

Restructuring and other related charges

28,972

2,607

2,398

960

(49)

5,916

Deferred compensation mark to market

994

13

910

(908)

(1,863)

(1,848)

Other adjustments

—

(376)

—

(315)

12

(679)

Depreciation and amortization

39,833

36,292

36,671

36,330

36,577

145,870

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 61,492

$ 61,545

$ 47,296

$ 43,191

$ 42,058

$ 194,090































