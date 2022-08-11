IXL Unveils its Powerful New Universal Screener

The state-of-the-art screener bolsters IXL's industry-leading suite of assessments to help educators quickly identify at-risk students and provide interventions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, announced the launch of its first-ever universal screener that flags at-risk students and helps administrators quickly plan personalized interventions. The new assessment is complimentary during the 2022-23 school year with an IXL math site license. The universal screener enhances the platform's first-of-its-kind assessment suite, which includes the Real-Time Diagnostic , and works in concert with IXL's PK-12 curriculum to give teachers everything they need to make a bigger impact on learning.

"IXL's universal screener is our most advanced assessment yet and is truly in a class of its own. It is highly adaptive, precise, and can be completed in just 20 minutes, enabling educators to quickly determine which students need additional support and begin planning for it," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning. "When combined with IXL's comprehensive curriculum and Real-Time Diagnostic, the universal screener helps provide an end-to-end educational experience that improves outcomes for all learners."

Efficient, adaptive and precise intervention support

IXL's universal screener is the perfect assessment for schools to use at the beginning of the year to flag at-risk students and help teachers implement effective interventions. Every question has been statistically analyzed by IXL Learning's highly experienced curriculum development team to ensure an appropriate level of difficulty. To ensure maximum reliability and validity, IXL's education experts built the universal screener using the most modern assessment principles and frameworks. Additionally, an independent panel of subject-matter experts vetted and approved the screener.

The universal screener employs an advanced algorithm that adapts to each student's abilities after they answer questions, allowing for the most accurate and reliable placement into proficiency levels. The assessment aligns to grade-level standards, all state standards and the Common Core, to focus on the most critical concepts and skills for students. By combining the universal screener with IXL's learning platform, teachers receive personalized action plans and specific instructional resources that will help them fill student knowledge gaps more effectively.

IXL's award-winning personalized learning experience

The universal screener is part of IXL's seamless educational experience—a complete and versatile solution for every educational need. IXL's teaching and learning platform comprises a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and personalized guidance, instructional resources and classroom engagement tools, a first-of-its-kind assessment suite and actionable analytics for districts, schools, classrooms and individual learners. Additionally, IXL offers district partnership, professional learning and implementation services. All integrated into a single offering, each component is designed to work together seamlessly to give educators the tools and insights they need to maximize learning for every single student.

About IXL

Currently used by 13 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 100 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya , Vocabulary.com and Curiosity Media . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

