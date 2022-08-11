Creatd Announces the Successful Public Release of its Vocal iOS App Ahead of Schedule

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced the game-changing release of the Vocal mobile app for iOS to the general public. The long-awaited first version of the Vocal app was built to exponentially enhance the reach of Vocal creators. New app-exclusive features will significantly improve reader experience, allowing users to easily discover curated stories, widening distribution of content and opening up new monetization opportunities for creators. The introduction of the app presents partnering brands with yet another outlet to Vocal's rapidly-growing audience by providing them with a scalable and unique platform to introduce products and services that are aligned with Creatd's vision.

Users can now download the Vocal app from the Apple App Store to engage with the content and creators they know and love, and discover new favorites. The app leverages Vocal's existing "Subscribe" feature to enable enhanced content discovery with an emphasis on reader preferences; app users will have the benefit of quick and easy access to a custom in-app "Library" highlighting the stories and creators they have previously subscribed-to, fostering a more personalized and highly-curated reader experience. As part of the app's product roadmap, users will be able to access future premium resources and features, such as Vocal Coins – a new payment system within Vocal, which is part of the Company's broader token economics initiative.

Commented Creatd's founder and COO Justin Maury, "With the release of the Vocal app to the general public, we are excited to achieve a whole new level of community engagement, while at the same time unlocking new revenue streams for creators, brands and our company."

Download the Vocal app for iOS on the Apple App Store, here .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

