ComplySci Announces Second Webinar in Series Designed for Chief Compliance Officers Looking to Transition Compliance Technology Solutions

The Aug. 23 session will address the tactical steps compliance teams should take when transitioning to a new compliance technology solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, announced a webinar to outline the tactical steps for compliance departments to consider during a technology transition.

The Aug. 23 event is ComplySci's second session in a three-part webinar series, which discusses how financial firms, including wealth management firms, equity capital markets, hedge funds, registered investment advisers and investment banks, should address the process of selecting a compliance technology solution. The team will discuss a step-by-step process for implementing a new compliance technology, best practices for transitioning data and increasing employee engagement.

"Effectively navigating the transition stage of the process is crucial to successful integration with your compliance program and sets the tone for firm-wide adoption," said ComplySci Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu. "We know a compliance professional's worst nightmare is the thought of something slipping through the cracks as they make this change. This session will help you navigate what can be a complex process so you can rest assured you aren't missing a thing."

The second webinar session titled, "Making the Switch: What Not to Miss When Changing Compliance Technology Providers," will air Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Presenters include:

DA Davidson Senior Compliance Officer Susan Eckhardt .

RIA in a Box Senior Vice President of Compliance Operations and General Counsel Chris DiTata .

ComplySci Vice President of Onboarding James Wallace .

RIA in a Box Director of Compliance Hovig Melkonian .

Those who register and attend will also be able to take advantage of a free consultation with a transition specialist to discuss firm-specific requirements and additional questions you may have about how to evaluate platform options and the internal processes which accompany any transition.

The first session in the three-part series highlighted the requirements for evaluating and selecting your compliance technology partner and can be viewed at complysci.com. The third session is currently scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6.

At ComplySci, we believe advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. Its portfolio of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci company, NRS, a ComplySci company, and ITEGRIA®, a division of RIA in a Box.

Together, the firms offer a full suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Its regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations and other code of ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

