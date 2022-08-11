aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with free tickets for the first 100 passengers

RENO, Nev., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the "Biggest Little City in the World."

"Today's inaugural marks our first entry into the Gem State and we're excited to offer travelers in Idaho Falls nonstop access to all that Reno-Tahoe has to offer, including an incredible gaming experience, a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options in the downtown Riverwalk District, and the sparkling blue waters of North Lake Tahoe," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "It's also now easier than ever before for our customers in Reno to visit the Greater Yellowstone area and the amazing hot springs and waterfalls of the Tetons."

The RNO-IDA flight departs Reno-Tahoe airport on Thursdays and Sundays at 7:40am PT and arrives in Idaho Falls at 10:15am MT. The return IDA-RNO flight departs Idaho Falls at 10:55am MT and arrives in Reno at 11:30am PT. All flights are operated with the 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jet.

"We are just thrilled to have another addition to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport take to the skies," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. "This flight will not only serve those in Idaho Falls but the entire region, bringing more economic opportunity."

"Welcoming aha! to our airport as is a major hallmark in our recent history," Rick Cloutier, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director said. "We are the first airport in Idaho to offer ourselves as a destination through aha!, providing a wider range of recreational opportunities to residents of East Idaho and Reno."

aha!, short for air-hotel-adventure, flies from 10 exciting cities throughout California, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Among the other destinations connected nonstop to Reno-Tahoe are: Fresno/Yosemite, Ontario/Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Santa Rosa/Napa Valley, Spokane and Bend/Redmond.

Free Tickets to the first 100 Passengers

For four days only, aha! is giving one free* ticket to the first 100 Idaho Falls-Reno customers. Travelers can use the promo code WELCOME2IDA to receive the $0 base fare for travel completed by December 31, 2022, when booked by Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 11:59pm MT.

To learn more about where we fly and to see our full schedule from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, visit our website at www.flyaha.com

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! is partnering with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company's services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes.

* WELCOME2IDA Ticket Giveaway

$0 base fare tickets must be purchased by 11:59pm MT on August 14, 2022, and travel completed by December 31, 2022. Subject to blackout dates. Capacity controls and other restrictions apply. A total of 100 tickets are available at the $0 fare and the number of seats available on each flight are limited. Customer is responsible for paying government-imposed taxes and fees, such as 9/11 security fee and Passenger Facility Charges (PFC), and well as other service fees such as for checked baggage. Fare rules are subject to change without notice. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. $0 tickets may only be purchased at www.flyaha.com and are not available when calling the call center.

