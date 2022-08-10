Insight HR Consulting Announces New Executive Appointments and Key Promotion

Appointment of Dr. Joseph Ruiz as Chief Executive Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight HR Consulting, a leader in providing Outsourced HR Services for growth-focused companies, today announced new executive appointments and a key promotion in a strategic move to bolster its leadership team to best support the company's continued growth and demand for its HR solutions.

Dr. Joseph Ruiz has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Ruiz will focus on helping the company achieve its strategic initiatives and mission to become the "go-to" HR partner to companies seeking outside HR, training, and payroll support. Ruiz brings a wealth of leadership and business management experience, including over a decade of strategic development, business and talent management, and executive coaching, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of LEAPROS Workforce Solutions and Principal of Momentous Executive Coaching.

Sean Morrison has been named as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Morrison will focus on leading and supporting business functions across finance, strategy, operations, M&A, and technology. With almost twenty years of management, finance, and operations experience, Morrison's mission is to ensure that Insight HR Consulting is understanding and responding to its customers' needs and offering maximum value to all internal and external stakeholders.

Sheryl Moore has been named as Senior Partner. Mrs. Moore will focus on providing tactical and strategic HR support to companies of all sizes, and work closely with business owners and HR leaders as a strategic thought partner and business advisor. Sheryl brings over two decades of experience in human resources and executive client management in a variety of industries. Her subject matter expertise in California Labor Law Compliance, talent management, and organizational leadership will further strengthen the company's service offerings.

Vilma Brager has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. Mrs. Brager has continuously received glowing feedback from her clients and is regularly recognized as a knowledgeable and trusted business partner. This promotion will enable Insight HR Consulting to continue delivering impactful HR solutions to the company's growing base of clients.

About Insight HR Consulting LLC:

Insight HR Consulting specializes in providing HR solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries. Insight HR Consulting's suite of service offerings include Human Resources Outsourcing and Consulting, Compensation Consulting, Organizational Development, Benefits and Payroll Administration, PEO Services, Workplace Harassment Investigations, Leadership Development, and Management and Staff Training including Sexual Harassment Prevention and Awareness Training. To learn more about Insight HR Consulting and their HR services, visit www.insighthrconsulting.com or call 800-784-0362

