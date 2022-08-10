Evolent Health to Participate in the CG Growth Conference

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will conduct investor meetings and host a presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference at The Intercontinental Boston Hotel, Boston, Mass., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent Health, Inc.

sfrank@evolenthealth.com

571-895-3919 (W)

