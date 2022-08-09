SERIE WEALTH ADVISORY LAUNCHES INTO INDEPENDENCE WITH RIA GIANT STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners (Stratos), a Stratos Wealth Holdings company, is pleased to welcome Paul C. Serie and his firm, Serie Wealth Advisory.

Formerly with TIAA-CREF Wealth Management, Serie provides advice and solutions to individuals and families in the academic and medical fields.

"I saw an opportunity to partner with Stratos, a strong, fast-growing RIA Firm that will enable me to execute much more efficiently for my clients. Big corporations are losing sight of what is important to serve client needs," said Paul Serie, Owner and Advisor. "Serie Wealth Advisory now can utilize a multi-custodial platform, provide tax efficient investing/transfers from their current holdings and a variety of managed strategies that re-balance client assets based on the risk tolerance and market volatility."

Managing Partner with Stratos, Michael O'Brien, said, "Upon first meeting Paul, I immediately gained insight into his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to clients. The best part is that we get to help Paul achieve his vision for Serie Wealth Advisory – to provide comprehensive, personalized advice to clients and be present for the long-term as individuals and families grow and evolve."

"I am thrilled that we are attracting top talent like Paul to our organization," said Jeff Concepcion, CEO, and Founder of Stratos. "We believe advisor talent like Paul belongs in a creative and independent environment like Stratos. We look forward to supporting Paul's rapid growth and continued success."

Serie Wealth Advisory will operate out of Stratos' established branch office in Garden City, New York.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.1 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $7.1 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $17.2 billion as of June 30, 2022. Stratos offers operational, strategic and revenue-generating resources, as well as, a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow his/her own business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 275 independent advisors, has over 60 home office staff, and is located throughout the U.S. in over 87 locations.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA & SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd, a registered investment advisor. Serie Wealth Advisory and Stratos Wealth Partners are separate entities from LPL Financial.

