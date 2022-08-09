ScholarPath Partners with Wentzville School District

WENTZVILLE, Mo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest growing school district in Missouri has announced it will be expanding its educational pathways for high school students by partnering with ScholarPath, a new education platform designed to help local teens pursue a future true to their interests and passions.

The Wentzville School District (WSD), serving five cities in an 89-square mile area of Saint Charles County, has entered into an agreement with St. Peters-based ScholarPath to help connect students directly with colleges, employers and recruiters to identify their best next steps and find optimal post-graduation opportunities. As students explore their interests on the ScholarPath platform, they will see the classes and grades needed to meet their goals, along with available scholarships and post-high school training programs.

"Wentzville School District strives to be a model of excellence that sets the standard and maximizes the potential of every student," said WSD Superintendent Dr. Danielle Tormala. "This new partnership with ScholarPath will not only further our aspiration to excel academically, but also to be at the forefront of technology implementation that aligns with our fiscally responsible growth."

The ScholarPath platform seeks to match students with various organizations, whether they be focused on specific trades, local employers, higher education colleges and universities, or the military.

"The assistance we offer students is increasingly essential in a society where career, school and candidate options are abundant and potentially overwhelming," said ScholarPath CEO Doug Mitchell. "We are excited to be adding Wentzville to the growing list of school districts that prioritize student development and see value in ScholarPath's approach for matching and propelling them into rewarding next steps after their graduation."

WSD, which has been adding about 500 students per year during the last 20 years, now has about 17,400 students in grades K-12 who attend one of 22 schools, including four senior high schools. It ranks as the ninth largest school district in Missouri.

About ScholarPath

MyScholar's ScholarPath is a workforce development social network tool for high school students. By building an ecosystem for students, colleges, employers and the military, ScholarPath is changing how high school students plan their future and how high school talent is recruited. The organization helps high school students find their right path, whether that be college, the workforce, or the military. Founded by an experienced team of educators and technologists, ScholarPath launched in multiple St. Louis high schools during the 2020/2021 school year, in conjunction with area chambers of commerce, employers, unions and the military. To learn more about ScholarPath's mission, visit www.scholarpath.com .

