Mexico Real Estate Tech Platform DD360 Receives US$25 Million Equity Investment From Creation Investments

MEXICO CITY and CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments, a global alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in emerging markets, has made a US$25 million equity investment in DD360, a financial and property technology platform that facilitates financing and management of residential real estate in Mexico. To date, DD360 has raised approximately US$91 million in equity and will use the additional funding to support loan growth acceleration and product roll-out through the expansion of its technology platform offerings and software development team.

"We are thrilled to invest in a business that aligns with our thesis of high growth and profitability, while addressing numerous impact themes such as access to housing and job creation," said Amadeo Ibarra, director and Mexico country head for Creation Investments. "We look forward to partnering with DD360's management team to support its next phase of growth."

Based in Chicago and with offices in Mexico City and Bangalore, India, Creation Investments manages more than US$1.8 billion on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Creation and its portfolio companies seek to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid in emerging markets.

"We are pleased to add Creation Investments as a shareholder to support our growth and roll-out of business-to-consumer mortgage and other product offerings," said Jorge Combe, co-founder and CEO of Mexico City-based DD360. "With these resources, we will continue to expand our team and balance sheet while addressing the enormous deficit of housing in Mexico."

DD360 has been profitable since inception and manages a loan portfolio of more than US$230 million. The company has financed 120 real estate projects across Mexico and is growing rapidly in its business-to-consumer mortgage offering, supported by the launch of its digital mortgage origination platform Compa. DD360 has secured funding from leading commercial and development banks in Mexico and is in discussions with international banks to fund its business-to-business and business-to-consumer growth initiatives.

About DD360

DD360 is an online financial and property technology platform that facilitates financing and management of residential real estate in Mexico. The company offers business-to-business mezzanine and construction loans for developers, as well as mortgage loans to consumers. It has financed over 120 real estate projects and built a loan portfolio of more than US$230 million. Headquartered in Mexico City, DD360 focuses on offering the best technology-based real estate experience in Mexico. Through its digital ecosystem, the company supports residential real estate developers from inception of new projects through sale of individual residential units, with technological solutions that disrupt the traditional financing process in the real estate sector. For more information, visit https://dd360.mx and https://compa.financial.

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a global alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in emerging markets. Worldwide, Creation's investments directly help more than 28 million small businesses. The firm manages over US$1.8 billion on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Leveraging its deep industry experience, Creation partners with management teams to inject growth equity and facilitate buyout transactions in firms specializing in microfinance, small- and medium-enterprise credit, leasing, factoring, insurance, savings, payments, and mobile money. Together with its portfolio companies, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Creation aims to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid in emerging markets. For more information, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

