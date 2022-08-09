HELLAS CONSTRUCTION BRINGS THEIR A GAME TO WASHINGTON COMMANDERS PRACTICE FACILITY

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice makes perfect, and Hellas was the Commanders go-to partner when it came time to renovate the indoor practice field at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia. Hellas Construction replaced the existing turf in the team's indoor practice facility that features a 100-yard football field plus 20 yards of endzones. Hellas has installed a new synthetic turf system with Cushdrain® shock pad, Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, and RealFill® Infill.

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® at Washington Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo:Hellas Construction, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Hellas surface will increase the productivity of our players during indoor practices," says Commanders Coach Ron Rivera

"Constantly improving player health and safety is one of our biggest goals here at the Washington Commanders," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "Hellas came in and installed state of the art turf in our indoor practice facility. This new surface will increase the productivity of our players during indoor practices and decrease the wear and tear on their bodies."

Cushdrain is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation that provides planarity and holds its form through multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.

Matrix Helix has shape memory technology, which curls each fiber to secure the infill to prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf is trusted by ten NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities. The Commanders have close to 78,000 square feet of synthetic turf.

Hellas RealFill infill provides proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage to prevent compaction under heavy-use for a consistent G-Max rating over time.

"Hellas is proud to add the Washington Commanders to our growing list of NFL clients," says Dean Linke, Hellas Regional Vice President. "The Commanders facility staff, and Head Coach Ron Rivera were a delight to work with and we have even had some Washington players ask about getting Hellas turf for some of their own projects. At Hellas we take great pride in providing the best products for the best players in the world."

Washington is one of 10 NFL teams that invited rookies and veterans to first report to training camp on the same day on July 26, 2022 at Commanders Park. Washington will hold nearly all training camp practices in Ashburn, Virginia except for one at the team's NFL home stadium FedEx Field on August 6th, which is open to the public via free tickets.

Hellas Construction Inc., is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment and staffs certified employee crews throughout the U.S.A..

Hellas has positioned operational hubs in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, Youngstown, Miami, and Austin. Hellas has installed NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders all play or practice on Hellas fields. Controlling the supply chain and retaining a direct workforce ensures that Hellas can complete any turf, track, sports lighting, or court project - start to finish - without delay. Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® at the Washington Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia click here to see video.

About Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means that Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About The Washington Commanders are a professional American football team based in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. The Commanders compete in the National Football League as a member club of the league's National Football Conference East Division.

