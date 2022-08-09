Consumers Energy Gathering Opinions to Guide Planning Their Dams' Futures

Collecting Feedback from Community Meetings and Surveys

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is starting this month to gather opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.

"We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire in 12 years. We do not want to assume we know how individuals and communities feel about our dams as we develop plans to either continue investing in or remove any of our river hydro facilities," said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy. "We are keenly aware dams have great significance for local communities and impact recreation for Michigan residents and visitors statewide. Public input will be an important component in our long-term strategic planning regarding the future of our dams."

The energy provider hired Public Sector Consultants (PSC), a Lansing-based nonpartisan research and consulting firm that specializes in public engagement, to develop an adjacent property owner survey and conduct public meetings near each of Consumers Energy's dams from August through October this year with the goal of collecting unbiased feedback regarding the facilities. Anyone is welcome to attend any of the public community meetings. Owners of property adjacent to the dams should expect to receive the survey in the mail the week of August 15.

For community meeting details, to provide comments, and more information about the process access: ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.

Consumers Energy makes decisions based on the Triple Bottom Line that ensures benefits for people, the planet and Michigan's prosperity. Factors Consumers Energy considers in determining the future for its dams include regulatory compliance, safety, community impacts, operating costs and environmental impacts. These topics will be covered at the public meetings by PSC and Consumers Energy dam experts. Community feedback will be solicited, as well, during a facilitated discussion.

The 30- to 40-year federal licenses to operate the dams Consumers Energy owns and operates on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers are set to expire beginning in 2034 through 2041.

Schedule of public meetings: (All meetings begin with an open house at 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting will begin at 6:00.)

Hardy Dam

Wednesday, August 24

Newaygo High School Cafeteria

360 S. Mill Street, Newaygo, MI

Calkins Bridge Dam

Wednesday, August 31

Allegan High School

1560 M-40, Allegan, MI 49010

Croton Dam

Thursday, September 8

Newaygo High School Cafeteria

360 S. Mill Street, Newaygo, MI

Webber Dam

Thursday, September 15

Lyons Township Hall

105 Prairie Street, Lyons, MI 48851

Rogers Dam

Tuesday, September 20

Mecosta Township Hall

19729 11 Mile Road, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Mio Dam

Monday, September 26

Mio AuSable High School Auditorium

1110 W. 8th Street, Mio, MI 48647

Foote Dam

Tuesday, September 27

Oscoda High School Auditorium

3550 E. River Road, Oscoda, MI 48750

Cooke Dam

Wednesday, September 28

Oscoda High School Auditorium

3550 E. River Road, Oscoda, MI 48750

Tippy Dam

Tuesday, October 4

Kaleva Norman Dickson School System

4400 N. High Bridge Rd, Brethren, MI 49619

Hodenpyl Dam

Wednesday, October 5

Springville Township Community Center

105 E. Mesick Ave, Mesick, MI 49668

Alcona Dam

Monday, October 10

Eagle Ridge Golf Course

3501 State Rd, Glennie, MI 48737

Loud Dam

Tuesday, October 11

Eagle Pointe Plaza, Plainfield Township Hall

415 E. Main Street, Hale, MI 48739

Five Channels Dam

Wednesday, October 12

Eagle Pointe Plaza, Plainfield Township Hall

415 E. Main Street, Hale, MI 48739

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

