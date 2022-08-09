CHIPOTLE THANKS TEACHERS WITH MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FREE CHIPOTLE

All educators at 2,000 schools across the country will score free Chipotle as they return to the classroom

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will recognize all teachers at 2,000 schools in the U.S. with more than $1 million in free Chipotle*.

How It Works

To honor teachers heading into a new school year, Chipotle fans can nominate their favorite K-12 educators to give their schools a chance to receive free Chipotle entrées for all teachers at their school. Through August 12, fans can tag a teacher and leave a comment about their impact in the following posts on Chipotle's Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter channels:

Starting the week of August 15, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 teachers in the comments to give free Chipotle entrées to all teachers at their school, the equivalent to more than $1 million total in free Chipotle.

Chipotle's giveback aims to rally students and entire communities around their indispensable teachers.

"Teachers Cultivate a Better World by shaping the next generation," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America's youth."

Kids In Need Foundation

Chipotle will also leverage its Round-Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support Kids In Need Foundation (WWW.KINF.ORG), a national non-profit organization that partners with teachers and students in underserved schools to provide the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. Through August 31, Chipotle invites guests to join its mission to Cultivate a Better World by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com to donate to Kids In Need Foundation Supply A Teacher Program. Each teacher from participating schools will receive supplies to fuel a semester of active learning, including notebooks, folders, pencil packs and pouches, sharpeners, rulers, erasers, highlighters, sticky note pads, and pens. In the U.S., more than 94% of public-school teachers pay for school supplies out of their own pocket, and on average, they spend nearly $500 for their respective classes**.

Chipotle's Round Up for Kids In Need Foundation has raised more than $2 million to date for thousands of under-resourced teachers and students across the country.

Cultivate Education

In addition to supporting teachers and its local communities, Chipotle also provides its workforce with the opportunity to achieve a higher education at no cost through its partnership with Guild Education, the country's leading education and upskilling company. After only 120 days of employment, employees are eligible to pursue debt-free degrees from leading non-profit, accredited universities across 100 majors as part of its Cultivate Education program. Additionally, Chipotle's Tuition Reimbursement Program allows eligible employees to be reimbursed for tuition up to $5,250 per year in qualifying programs. Chipotle also offers English as a second language to all employees and their families, opportunities for upskilling through its learning management system (LMS), Spice Hub, and more.

*Nominate an eligible K-12 teacher in the U.S. (virtual/homeschool not eligible) between approx. 12:01 am PT on 8/9/22 – approx. 11:59 pm PT on 8/12/22. For Official Rules including how to participate, teacher definition, and complete details, visit chipotle.com/burritos4teachers. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC

**Source: THE WASHINGTON POST

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of June 30, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

