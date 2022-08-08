U-Haul Opens at Former Starpar Storage, Brings 20 Jobs to Sebring

SEBRING, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently purchased the former Starpar Storage® property at 4541 Tanglewood Drive for its first Company-owned facility in Sebring to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Highlands County.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sebring began operations on July 19 and is now offering self-storage with extended-hours access. Customers will also have access to truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes, professional hitch installation and much more.

The property currently houses 575 rental units.

"This storage property borders nearly 13 acres of bare land where we plan to offer additional drive-up storage units and a warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers," said Dave Thompson, U-Haul Company of Western Florida president. "We are excited to save our customers time and money by providing a clean, secure location where their possessions can be stored."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sebring at (863) 658-0390. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Sebring is located in the center of Florida and is attracting new residents every day," Thompson added. "Demand for self-storage from a trusted name like U-Haul is increasing."

Thompson intends to hire at least 20 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Sebring community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Fourteen U-Haul neighborhood dealers in Sebring continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

