NFP TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL ON AUGUST 11, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, will post its second quarter 2022 earnings results the evening of August 10, 2022, to a password-protected website hosted by www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the second quarter results on August 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can request access to NFP's earnings results and the conference call by contacting NFP at ir@nfp.com or 212.301.1088.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

