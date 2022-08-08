DeepIntent Names Amit Chaturvedi as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Executive Brings Expertise with High-Growth Companies as Pharma Programmatic Advertising Spending Dramatically Increases

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, today announced the appointment of Amit Chaturvedi as its first Chief Operating Officer.

Chaturvedi joins DeepIntent with more than two decades of operating experience in advertising technology startups and global media companies. In his last role as Executive Vice President of Revenue Operations & Product at WarnerMedia, Chaturvedi led the company's linear and digital revenue operations functions and was accountable for unifying cross-platform revenue offerings and strategy with a particular emphasis on advanced digital solutions, including CTV and audience solutions. During his tenure, revenues grew over 10x with total revenue under management exceeding $5 billion annually. Chaturvedi also previously served as COO of Taykey, a Sequoia and Softbank-backed startup that was acquired by global connected TV (CTV) leader Innovid in 2017, with prior experiences including leadership roles at aQuantive (acquired by Microsoft), IAC/InterActiveCorp, and QualityHealth (acquired by Sharecare).

As DeepIntent's first Chief Operating Officer, Chaturvedi will be responsible for the overall business operations of DeepIntent and report directly to the company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Paquette. Chaturvedi's primary focus will be further integrating and scaling DeepIntent's sales, campaign management, client success & business development teams as the company executes on its plan to further define itself as the leading platform for digital advertising in healthcare.

"Amit's hands-on operating experience and proven track record with scaling similar-sized companies will be foundational to the next chapter of DeepIntent's growth," DeepIntent founder and CEO Chris Paquette said. "Amit is uniquely qualified to strengthen our core business operations while further evolving it into a world-class, high-performance team capable of unlocking even more value for our clients."

Earlier this year, DeepIntent announced a range of new hires and promotions to solidify its position as the leading omnichannel platform for healthcare marketing , including high-growth channels such as CTV, where platform ad spend increased by more than 25x in 2021.

"The pharma industry is at a crossroads. Healthcare marketers have long recognized the value of advertising, but most brands have historically prioritized linear television. That dynamic is changing as media consumption evolves. With the right people, unique technology, and a clear vision for the future, DeepIntent will continue to lead the shift toward programmatic in pharma," Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi is a graduate of New York University with business management certificates from Harvard Business School, the MIT Sloan School of Management, and the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

To learn more about working for DeepIntent, visit deepintent.com/careers/

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance. It enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

