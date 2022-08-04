NICKELODEON'S BRAND-NEW SERIES, THE TINY CHEF SHOW, STOCKS ITS FIRST SEASON WITH CELEBRITY GUESTS AND RUPAUL AS VOICE ANNOUNCER

SERIES FEATURES KRISTEN BELL, SKY & OCEAN BROWN, TABITHA BROWN, JOSH DELA CRUZ, JOSH GAD, LIZA KOSHY, RZA, THAT GIRL LAY LAY AND KEITH L. WILLIAMS

THE TINY CHEF SHOW PREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPT. 9, AT 11:30 A.M. (ET/PT) ON NICK

Paramount Consumer Products to Lead Tiny Chef Licensing Worldwide, in Partnership with Imagine Kids+Family

Share it: @NickJr @ImagineKidsandFamily #TheTinyChefShow

Click HERE for art and click HERE to embed trailer.

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon is whipping up epic culinary adventures in the brand-new series The Tiny Chef Show, premiering Friday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). Produced in association with Imagine Kids+Family and Nickelodeon Animation, the series follows the titular social media sensation and herbivore as he introduces and cooks new recipes for the world's tiniest plant-based dishes from his tree-stump home. The Tiny Chef Show will premiere on Nick's preschool platforms in the U.S., as well as Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally. Paramount Consumer Products will lead consumer products licensing for Tiny Chef worldwide in partnership with Imagine Kids+Family.

"Mickeflowdeon and Blimagine hewped me make da besht cooking show evow, shecond onwy to Juwia Child. Fank you," said Chef.

In The Tiny Chef Show, Chef welcomes a variety of celebrity guests--Kristen Bell, Sky & Ocean Brown, Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz, Josh Gad, Liza Koshy, RZA, That Girl Lay Lay and Keith L. Williams--to talk food, friendship and more. Each episode will feature RuPaul as the voice announcer and showcase different ingredients, foods and dishes by Chef with the help from his friends: Olly, a practical and excitable robot who works closely with Chef assisting in the preparation of each episode's dish; Ruby, Chef's beloved caterpillar pet, friend and confidant with a boundless appetite; Henry, a loyal and loving snail who moves slowly around the stump and reveals Chef's Dish of the Day; and Stump Band, the show's very own house band consisting of a fork, spatula and spoon.

In the season premiere, "Pancakes/S'Mores," Tiny Chef makes pancakes but loses his confidence when he breaks his special lucky pancake flipping spatula, but with some help from his friends Chef whips up something new for a campout and overcomes his fear of the dark.

The Tiny Chef Show is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber, as well as Kristen Bell, Morgan Sackett, and Tiny Chef creators Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and cinematographer Ozlem Akturk for Tiny Chef Productions. Production of The Tiny Chef Show for Nickelodeon Animation is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content and by Elly Kramer for Imagine Kids+Family. Jen Pace and Kate Crownover serve as Nickelodeon's Executives in Charge of Production for the series.

About Imagine Kids+Family

Imagine Kids+Family was formed in 2019 by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard with a focus on developing and producing premium kids and family entertainment with capabilities in consumer products and franchise building. Imagine Kids+Family is run by President Stephanie Sperber, a veteran kids entertainment executive with a successful career in building kids and family businesses, IP, and franchises. IKF is currently producing The Tiny Chef for Nickelodeon and acquired an equity stake in the The Tiny Chef brand to develop the original short-form stop-motion animation Tiny Chef character across all platforms including short-form, tv series, and digital, as part of a strategic global franchise plan which also includes consumer products. Currently, IKF is producing Wild Life for HBO and Kalamata's Kitchen to name a few. Previous productions included the live-action series The Astronauts, also for Nickelodeon IKF is also producing Max Einstein under its partnership with James Patterson's' kid imprint Jimmy Books, and has a first-look partnership with Academy Award-winning animation company Lion Forge (Hair Love) around its existing IP of both licensed and original ideas. www.imagine-entertainment.com

About The Tiny Chef

The Tiny Chef is 6.5 inches tall (without his hat) and never talks about his age. He's an herbivore, artist, author, filmmaker, musician, and of course, Chef. The Tiny Chef has had a meteoric rise to superstardom since his emergence on Instagram in 2018. The Tiny Chef's first picture Book THE TINY CHEF AND DA MISHING WESHIPE BLOOK released in 2020 from Penguin's Razorbill imprint was an Independent Bestseller featuring an audio book companion voiced by Tiny Chef with RuPaul narrating. Tiny Chef recently released his second picture book with Razorbill, THE TINY CHEF AND THE NIGHTIME BLADVENTURE. Tiny Chef's first edition plush sold out overnight and the bespoke talking plush is now in it's 4th edition. Tiny Chef collaborated in 2021 with Williams Sonoma on mini-spatulas and what became their #1 selling tea towel. All Tiny Chef products were sold to benefit NO KID HUNGRY and sold out. Cheffy returns in the 2022 No Kid Hungry collaboration with more products including a Mini-Wafflemaker made by DASH. Tiny Chef now counts over 42m likes and 3.3m followers on Tik Tok alone and delights audiences across all platforms including YouTube, Instagram, facebook and Twitter. The Tiny Chef produces all of his own material with some help from "The Tiny Team" which is Rachel Larsen, Ozlem Akturk, and Adam Reid. www.thetinychefshow.com

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content:

SOURCE Nickelodeon