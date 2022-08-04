INROADS NAMES UNITEDHEALTH GROUP'S KEVIN L. HENDERSON TO NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin L. Henderson, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Capabilities and People Strategies at UnitedHealth Group, joins the INROADS National Board of Directors. UnitedHealth Group has a longstanding partnership with INROADS and supports students from across the country by placing them in impactful internship opportunities over the last 23 years.

INROADS welcomes Kevin L. Henderson as its newest board member. (PRNewswire)

"Kevin is a strong addition to the INROADS National Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge in DEI and talent development is exactly the expertise we need to help our organization deliver on our mission," said Forest T. Harper, Jr. president and CEO, INROADS.

Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, Henderson served in various Human Capital leadership roles at Eli Lilly and Company for over 14 years. In addition to DEI, his experience includes Human Capital strategy, business partnership, talent management, total rewards, corporate accounting and internal audit. Henderson has extensive international experience and served as the Senior Human Resources Director for Eli Lilly Australia, New Zealand, and the North Asia Pacific Hub.

Henderson's professional experience complements the INROADS vision to create a world where leaders enrich the composition and culture of business and social communities through diversity and inclusion. At UnitedHealth Group, he is responsible for integrating DEI strategies into core talent processes, including recruitment, development, retention and advancement of talent while partnering closely with the Talent Offices, Chief People Officers and other key stakeholders.

"I know firsthand the powerful impact INROADS has on young diverse talent, especially young Black men. I'm humbled take on a new leadership role with an organization that helps to open doors, pave new paths and accelerate the development for our future leaders," said Henderson.

Henderson holds a Bachelor of Science from DePaul University in Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. While he has traveled the world, Henderson's favorite place is Mississippi.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

INROADS is a non-profit organization that creates pathways to careers for ethnically diverse high school and college students across the country. We position our graduates to advance in their careers and we help employers foster diverse and inclusive workplaces. (PRNewswire)

