Heritage Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported second quarter of 2022 financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Second quarter net loss of $87.9 million or $3.32 per diluted share, down from a net loss of $4.0 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, with the reduction stemming from a net $90.8 million or $3.48 per diluted share non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
  • Goodwill impairment charge driven by: (i) disruptions in the equity markets, specifically for property and casualty insurance companies, largely due to recent weather-related catastrophe events; (ii) elevated loss ratios for property insurers in our markets; and (iii) trading of our stock below book value.
  • Second quarter adjusted net income1 of $2.9 million or $0.11 per diluted share, up from an adjusted net loss1 of $4.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year quarter driven by an improvement in the net combined ratio of 5.8 points, to 99.4%.
  • Net loss ratio of 64.1%, 4.7 points lower from the prior year quarter of 68.8%, driven by higher net earned premium, which outpaced the 0.7% increase in losses.
  • Net current accident year weather losses of $38.1 million, up 7.3% from $35.5 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident year weather losses include $32.1 million of net current accident quarter catastrophe losses, up from $24.5 million in the prior year quarter, and $6.0 million of other weather losses, down from $11.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net expense ratio of 35.3%, down 1.1 point from the prior year quarter amount of 36.4%.
    • Premiums-in-force of $1.2 billion, up 3.4% year-over-year, with the increase driven by higher average premium per policy of 11.5% over the prior year quarter.
    • Policies-in-force declined 7.3%, driven primarily by a planned reduction of policies in the state of Florida, designed to improve underwriting results. The delta was driven by a combination of fewer new policies, non-renewals, and lower retention as expected from rate increases.
    • Efforts to increasingly diversify business outside Florida and into Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, West and Pacific regions resulted in the following reductions in Florida: an 18.9% reduction in policies-in-force and a 14.9% reduction of total insured value ("TIV") resulting in only a 5.7% reduction in premiums-in-force year-over-year.
    • Overall TIV increased by 0.2%, despite the reduction in policy count of approximately 43,000, due to higher average TIV for most states reflecting continued selective underwriting.
  • Gross premiums earned of $296.2 million, up 3.7% from $285.6 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months driven by higher average premium per policy.
  • Gross premiums written of $365.3 million, up 8.2% from $337.7 million in the prior year quarter, driven by higher rates, with intentional exposure-management and re-underwriting efforts resulting in a 4.6% increase in Florida driven by rate actions and growth of 12.1% in other regions.
  • Total capital returned to shareholders of $1.6 million, reflects $0.06 per share of the regular quarterly dividend.
  • Continued execution of Heritage's diversification strategy, with 74.4% of TIV outside of Florida, up from 69.8% as of second quarter 2021.

"Our underwriting profit for the quarter and nearly 6-point reduction in our combined ratio demonstrate that our focus on profitability, exposure management and rate adequacy are having the desired impact," said Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix. "Our improved metrics are significant in comparison to the prior year quarter and we expect these improvements to continue each successive quarter. Additionally, I'm pleased with the outcome of our catastrophe reinsurance program which incepted June 1st. Heritage secured appropriate levels of reinsurance, we did not use the new Florida Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders program, and our program included deployment of Citrus Re, which brings in additional collateralized reinsurance through the capital markets. We are cautiously optimistic that the actions taken by the Florida legislature will have a positive impact on our results and the challenging claims environment, but also believe that more legislative action needs to be taken to improve the health of the Florida property insurance market."

Capital Management

Given that Heritage's stock is trading below tangible book value, Heritage's Board of Directors has decided for this quarter to allocate the $0.06 per share typically used to pay a quarterly dividend to shareholders to repurchase common stock, which will be accretive to shareholders. The Board of Directors will re-evaluate dividend distribution on a quarterly basis and will make a determination, in part, based on the current stock trading price as compared to book value.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):

   

Three Months Ended June 30,

      

Six Months Ended June 30,

    
   

2022

    

2021

    

Change

      

2022

    

2021

    

Change

    
                                         

Revenue

$

  

163,770

  

$

  

150,197

      

9.0

  

%

$

  

322,378

  

$

  

297,441

      

8.4

  

%

Net loss

$

  

(87,866)

  

$

  

(3,950)

    

NM

  

%

$

  

(118,625)

  

$

  

(9,097)

    

NM

  

%
                                         

Adjusted net income (loss) [1]

$

  

2,908

  

$

  

(3,950)

      

(173.6)

  

%

$

  

(27,851)

  

$

  

(9,097)

      

206.2

  

%

Loss per share

$

  

(3.32)

  

$

  

(0.14)

    

NM

  

%

$

  

(4.46)

  

$

  

(0.33)

    

NM

  

%

Adjusted net income (loss)[1]

$

  

0.11

  

$

  

(0.14)

      

(178.6)

  

%

$

  

(1.05)

  

$

  

(0.33)

      

218.2

  

%
                                         

Book value per share

$

  

6.80

  

$

  

15.20

      

(55.3)

  

%

$

  

6.80

  

$

  

15.20

      

(55.3)

  

%

Adjusted book value[1]

$

  

8.35

  

$

  

15.20

      

(45.1)

  

%

$

  

8.35

  

$

  

15.20

      

(45.1)

  

%
                                         

Return on equity*

    

(152.0)

  

%

  

(3.7)

  

%

  

(148.3)

  

pts

    

(90.6)

  

%

  

(4.2)

  

%

  

(86.4)

  

 pts

Adjusted return on equity[1]*

    

5.0

  

%

  

(3.7)

  

%

  

8.7

  

pts

    

(21.3)

  

%

  

(4.2)

  

%

  

(17.1)

  

 pts
                                         

Underwriting summary

                                        

Gross premiums written

$

  

365,284

  

$

  

337,700

      

8.2

  

%

$

  

648,480

  

$

  

611,881

      

6.0

  

%

Gross premiums earned

$

  

296,211

  

$

  

285,646

      

3.7

  

%

$

  

583,579

  

$

  

556,057

      

4.9

  

%

Ceded premiums earned

$

  

(137,940)

  

$

  

(139,147)

      

(0.9)

  

%

$

  

(272,379)

  

$

  

(267,359)

      

1.9

  

%

Net premiums earned

$

  

158,271

  

$

  

146,499

      

8.0

  

%

$

  

311,200

  

$

  

288,698

      

7.8

  

%
                                         

Ceded premium ratio

    

46.6

  

%

  

48.7

  

%

  

(2.1)

  

pts

    

46.7

  

%

  

48.1

  

%

  

(1.4)

  

 pts
                                         

Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:

                                    

Loss ratio

    

64.1

  

%

  

68.8

  

%

  

(4.7)

  

pts

    

77.6

  

%

  

68.8

  

%

  

8.8

  

pts

Expense ratio

    

35.3

  

%

  

36.4

  

%

  

(1.1)

  

pts

    

36.6

  

%

  

37.6

  

%

  

(1.0)

  

pts

Combined ratio

    

99.4

  

%

  

105.2

  

%

  

(5.8)

  

pts

    

114.2

  

%

  

106.4

  

%

  

7.8

  

pts
 

* Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.

Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

NM: Not meaningful

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A net combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 net loss was $87.9 million, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily attributed to a net $90.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The goodwill impairment charge was recorded following an interim valuation review and principally stemmed the decline in the fair value of common stock.

Adjusted net income[1] was $2.9 million, up from an adjusted net loss of $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income growth primarily stemmed from an $11.8 million, or 8.0% increase in net earned premium which exceeded the 2.1% increase in losses and expenses. over the prior year quarter.

Gross premiums written were $365.3 million, up 8.2% from $337.7 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a 4.6% rate related increase in Florida and 12.1% growth in other states. Rate increases continued to meaningfully benefit written premiums throughout the book of business.

Premiums-in-force were $1.2 billion, up 3.4% from second quarter 2021, while policies-in-force were down 7.3%, with the variance stemming primarily from rate increases and a small policy in-force increase outside of Florida.

Gross premiums earned were $296.2 million, up 3.7% from $285.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months, primarily related to higher rates on a smaller book of business.

The ceded premium ratio was 46.6%, down 2.1 points from 48.7% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from gross premiums earned growth outpacing ceded premium growth. While the higher cost of the June 2022 catastrophe excess of loss program is reflected in these results, the second quarter of 2021 included significant reinstatement premium on the severe convective storm reinsurance contract, which drove up the ceded premium ratio.

The net loss ratio was 64.1%, down 4.7 points from 68.8% in the prior year quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a lower attritional loss ratio, partly offset by less favorable loss development.

The net expense ratio was 35.3%, down 1.1 point from 36.4% in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a lower PAC expense ratio.

The net combined ratio was 99.4%, down 5.8 points from 105.2% in the prior year quarter. The improvement was due to a lower net loss ratio, coupled with a small decrease in the net expense ratio, as described above.

Supplemental Information

            
   

At June 30,

  
   

2022

    

2021

  

Policies in force:

            

Florida

    

195,987

      

241,581

  

Other States

    

354,534

      

352,205

  

Total

    

550,521

      

593,786

  
             

Premiums in force:

            

Florida

$

  

564,814,121

  

$

  

598,869,936

  

Other States

    

648,621,713

      

574,888,835

  

Total

$

  

1,213,435,834

  

$

  

1,173,758,771

  
             

Total Insured Value:

            

Florida

$

  

103,200,520,845

  

$

  

121,256,973,834

  

Other States

    

299,177,714,835

      

280,332,366,098

  

Total

$

  

402,378,235,680

  

$

  

401,589,339,932

  

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share decreased to $6.80 at June 30, 2022, down 47.0% from fourth quarter 2021. The decrease from December 31, 2021 is attributable to the goodwill impairment and year-to-date operating losses discussed above, as well as unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale fixed income securities portfolio. The unrealized losses were due to the sharp decline in bond prices during 2022 as a result of the higher interest rate environment. The Company's fixed income portfolio average credit rating is A+ with a duration of 3.6 years at June 30, 2022. Adjusted book value per common share[1] decreased to $8.35 at June 30, 2022, down from fourth quarter 2021 adjusted book value per share[1]  of $12.99.

Book Value Per Common Share

As Of
 

June 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Dec 31, 2021 

  

Jun 30, 2021

Numerator:

              

     Common stockholder's equity

$         180,546

  

$       281,766

  

$       343,051

  

$        424,873

Denominator:

              

     Total Shares Outstanding 

26,544,096

  

26,444,720

  

26,753,511

  

27,946,941

     Book Value Per Common Share

$               6.80

  

$           10.65

  

$           12.82

  

$          15.20

Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share[1]     

$               8.35

  

$           11.75

  

$           12.99

  

$          15.20

[1] Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  Information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including required reconciliations, are set forth below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
 
   

June 30, 2022

    

December 31, 2021

  

ASSETS

  

(unaudited)

        

Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value

  

$

635,458

    

$

669,354

  

Equity securities, at fair value

    

1,514

      

1,415

  

Other investments, net

    

17,352

      

23,929

  

Total investments

    

654,324

      

694,698

  

Cash and cash equivalents

    

290,932

      

359,337

  

Restricted cash

    

5,416

      

5,415

  

Accrued investment income

    

3,215

      

3,167

  

Premiums receivable, net

    

81,277

      

71,925

  

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net

    

289,106

      

269,391

  

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

    

468,748

      

265,873

  

Income tax receivable

    

13,281

      

11,739

  

Deferred income tax asset, net

    

9,762

      

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

    

99,468

      

93,881

  

Property and equipment, net

    

19,622

      

17,426

  

Right-of-use lease asset, net

    

26,047

      

27,753

  

Intangibles, net

    

52,751

      

55,926

  

Goodwill

    

     

91,959

  

Other assets

    

15,956

      

12,272

  

Total Assets

  

$

2,029,905

    

$

1,980,762

  

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

            

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

  

$

553,909

    

$

590,166

  

Unearned premiums

    

655,351

      

590,419

  

Reinsurance payable

    

375,284

      

191,728

  

Long-term debt, net

    

122,990

      

120,757

  

Deferred income tax liability, net

    

     

9,426

  

Advance premiums

    

37,827

      

24,504

  

Accrued compensation

    

7,730

      

8,014

  

Lease liability

    

29,647

      

31,172

  

Accounts payable and other liabilities

    

66,621

      

71,525

  

Total Liabilities

  

$

1,849,359

    

$

1,637,711

  

Stockholders' Equity:

            

Common stock, $0.0001 par value

    

3

      

3

  

Additional paid-in capital

    

333,747

      

332,797

  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

    

(41,194)

      

(4,573)

  

Treasury stock, at cost

    

(128,557)

      

(123,557)

  

Retained earnings

    

16,547

      

138,381

  

Total Stockholders' Equity

    

180,546

      

343,051

  

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

  

$

2,029,905

    

$

1,980,762

  

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)
   

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

    

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

  
   

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

  

REVENUES:

                        

Gross premiums written

  

$

365,284

    

$

337,700

    

$

648,480

    

$

611,881

  

Change in gross unearned premiums

    

(69,073)

      

(52,054)

      

(64,901)

      

(55,824)

  

Gross premiums earned

    

296,211

      

285,646

      

583,579

      

556,057

  

Ceded premiums

    

(137,940)

      

(139,147)

      

(272,379)

      

(267,359)

  

Net premiums earned

    

158,271

      

146,499

      

311,200

      

288,698

  

Net investment income

    

2,163

      

956

      

4,163

      

2,249

  

Net realized losses

    

(102)

      

(1,000)

      

(118)

      

(920)

  

Other revenue

    

3,438

      

3,742

      

7,133

      

7,414

  

Total revenues

    

163,770

      

150,197

      

322,378

      

297,441

  

EXPENSES:

                        

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

    

101,522

      

100,834

      

241,560

      

198,743

  

Policy acquisition costs, net

    

38,375

      

37,833

      

76,632

      

73,199

  

General and administrative expenses, net

    

17,466

      

15,520

      

37,190

      

35,320

  

Goodwill impairment

    

91,959

      

     

91,959

      

 

Total expenses

    

249,322

      

154,187

      

447,341

      

307,262

  

Operating Loss

    

(85,552)

      

(3,990)

      

(124,963)

      

(9,821)

  

Interest expense, net

    

1,751

      

1,925

      

3,723

      

3,803

  

Loss before income taxes

    

(87,303)

      

(5,915)

      

(128,686)

      

(13,624)

  

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

    

563

      

(1,965)

      

(10,061)

      

(4,527)

  

Net loss

  

$

(87,866)

    

$

(3,950)

    

$

(118,625)

    

$

(9,097)

  

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

                        

Change in net unrealized losses on investments

    

(16,161)

      

3,625

      

(47,932)

      

(6,972)

  

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses (gains)

    

102

      

(22)

      

118

      

(102)

  

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive losses (gains)

    

3,759

      

(835)

      

11,193

      

1,640

  

Total comprehensive loss

  

$

(100,166)

    

$

(1,182)

    

$

(155,246)

    

$

(14,531)

  

Weighted average shares outstanding

                        

Basic

    

26,453,456

      

27,904,923

      

26,620,418

      

27,866,364

  

Diluted

    

26,453,456

      

27,904,923

      

26,620,418

      

27,866,364

  

Loss per share

                        

Basic

  

$

(3.32)

    

$

(0.14)

    

$

(4.46)

    

$

(0.33)

  

Diluted

  

$

(3.32)

    

$

(0.14)

    

$

(4.46)

    

$

(0.33)

  

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We measure our performance with several financial and operating metrics. We use these metrics to assess the progress of our business, make decisions on where to allocate capital, time and investments and assess the long-term performance of our company. Certain of these financial metrics are reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and certain of these metrics are considered non-GAAP financial measures. As our business evolves, we may make changes to our key financial and operating metrics used to measure our performance. For further information and a reconciliation to the most applicable financial measures under U.S. GAAP, refer to our reconciliations below.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is calculated by adding back the non-recurring, non-cash charges of $90.8 million, net of taxes related to impairment of goodwill for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP adjusted net income by the number of fully diluted shares at end the of period.

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by using non-GAAP adjusted net income as the base for the calculation.

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing total stockholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, by the total common shares outstanding.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally as performance measures and believe that these measures reflect the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business and core operations. As a supplement to the primary GAAP presentations, non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons with our historical results and with the results of peer companies who present similar measures (although other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently than we define them, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures). These metrics should only be considered as supplemental to net income, earnings per share and return on equity as measures of our performance. These measures should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP).

The following tables are reconciliations of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Statement of Operations Non-GAAP Reconciliation

  

Three Months Ended June 30,

      

Six Months Ended June 30,

    
   

2022

    

2021

    

Change

      

2022

    

2021

    

Change

    

Income Statement Data

  

(in thousands except per share data)

    
 

Net loss

$

  

(87,866)

  

$

  

(3,950)

    

NM

  

%

$

  

(118,625)

  

$

  

(9,097)

  

$

NM

  

%
 

Less: Goodwill impairment, net of tax

    

(90,774)

      

   

NM

        

(90,774)

      

   

NM

    
 

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

$

  

2,908

  

$

  

(3,950)

      

(173.6)

  

%

$

  

(27,851)

  

$

  

(9,097)

  

$

  

206.2

  

%
                                           

Diluted Earnings Per Share Data

                                    
 

Net loss

$

  

(3.32)

  

$

  

(0.14)

    

NM

  

%

$

  

(4.46)

  

$

  

(0.33)

    

NM

  

%
 

Less: Goodwill impairment1

    

(3.43)

      

   

NM

        

(3.41)

      

   

NM

    
 

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

$

  

0.11

  

$

  

(0.14)

      

(178.6)

  

%

$

  

(1.05)

  

$

  

(0.33)

      

203.0

  

%
                                           

Return on Equity Data

                                    
 

Return on Equity

    

(152.0)

  

%

  

(3.7)

  

%

  

(148.3)

  

 pts

    

(90.6)

  

%

  

(4.2)

  

%

  

(86.4)

  

 pts
 

Less: Goodwill impairment, net of tax

    

(157.1)

  

%

  

 

%

  

(157.1)

  

 pts

    

(69.3)

  

%

  

 

%

  

(69.3)

  

 pts
 

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity

    

5.0

  

%

  

(3.7)

  

%

  

8.7

  

 pts

    

(21.3)

  

%

  

(4.2)

  

%

  

(17.1)

  

 pts
 

1 Amount is calculated by dividing the goodwill impairment, net of tax, of $90.8 million by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 of 26,453,456.
   

Three Months Ended June 30,

    

Six Months Ended June 30,

    

Return on Equity Non-GAAP Reconciliation

  

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

    
   

(in thousands except per share data)

    

Income Statement Data

  

(annualized)

Net loss

$

  

(351,464)

  

$

  

(15,800)

  

$

  

(237,250)

  

$

  

(18,194)

    

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

  

11,634

  

$

  

(15,800)

  

$

  

(55,702)

  

$

  

(18,194)

    
                           

Divided by Average Equity:

                          

Shareholders' equity at the beginning of period

$

  

281,766

  

$

  

427,448

  

$

  

343,051

  

$

  

442,344

    

Shareholders' equity at the end of period

    

180,546

      

424,873

      

180,546

      

424,873

    

Average Shareholders' Equity

$

  

231,156

  

$

  

426,161

  

$

  

261,798

  

$

  

433,608

    
                           

Return on Equity

    

(152.0)

  

%

  

(3.7)

  

%

  

(90.6)

  

%

  

(4.2)

  

%

Adjusted return on equity

    

5.0

  

%

  

(3.7)

  

%

  

(21.3)

  

%

  

(4.2)

  

%
   

As Of

    
   

Jun 30,

    

Mar 31,

    

Dec 31,

    

Jun 30,

  

Stockholders' Equity to Adjusted Stockholders' Equity Reconciliation

  

2022

    

2022

    

2021

    

2021

  
                         

Common stockholders' equity

$

  

180,546

  

$

  

281,766

  

$

  

343,051

  

$

  

424,873

  

Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

    

41,194

      

28,894

      

4,573

      

 

Non-GAAP adjusted common stockholders' equity

$

  

221,740

  

$

  

310,660

  

$

  

347,624

  

$

  

424,873

  
                         

Weighted shares outstanding

    

26,544

      

26,444

      

26,754

      

27,947

  

Book value per common share

$

  

6.80

  

$

  

10.66

  

$

  

12.82

  

$

  

15.20

  

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per common share

$

  

8.35

  

$

  

11.75

  

$

  

12.99

  

$

  

15.20

  
                                       

Note: Percentages and sums in the tables may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to the impact of our strategic initiatives on our future financial results, including focus on profitability, exposure management, rate adequacy and our ability to create value for our shareholders; future dividend payments; the impact of legislation on the homeowner's insurance marketplace and litigious practices in Florida; our ability to successfully manage inflationary pressures; expectations regarding our fixed income investment portfolio; and our ability to successfully regain value in the Company and achieve our target return on equity. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the impact of supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, labor availability and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022 and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

